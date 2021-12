The Satechi 40W Dual USB-C PD Car Charger is a power-focused accessory for drivers seeking out a way to keep their essential devices ready for use at all times when in their vehicle. The device works by being plugged into a 12V outlet in the car and will go to work providing access to two USB-C ports that can each deliver up to 20W of power each. This will enable smartphones and other compatible devices to be quickly powered up with a combined 40W of power access.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 10 DAYS AGO