Rock Paper Scissors to launch its league on 19th December, 2021, the FIRST of its kind blockchain league.

Citi (NYSE: C) today announced it has reached agreement with UnionBank of the Philippines (hereafter "UnionBank") on the acquisition of Citi's consumer banking franchise in the Philippines. The transaction covers Citi's local credit card, unsecured lending, deposit and investment businesses, as well as Citicorp Financial Services and Insurance Brokerage Philippines Inc. (CFSI), which provides insurance and investment products and services to retail customers. The agreement covers all related Citi staff, with approximately 1,750 consumer bank and supporting employees expected to transfer to UnionBank upon close of the transaction. UnionBank will pay Citi cash consideration for the net assets of the acquired businesses (subject to customary closing adjustments) plus a premium of PHP45.3 billion (approximately USD908 million).

ECONOMY ・ 8 HOURS AGO