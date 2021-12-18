ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

How to run a test stream on Twitch

By Kristi Jimenez
gamepur.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStreaming to Twitch is a fairly easy process but before you go live, you’ll want to make sure there aren’t any technical issues like frames dropping. A way to ensure you’re all ready to go live is to test out your stream. Thankfully, Twitch has a way for you to do...

www.gamepur.com

Comments / 0

Related
10 Tampa Bay

How to stream 'Selling Tampa'

TAMPA, Fla. — A new reality series is hitting the TV screens of your living rooms and it's based right here in Tampa Bay. Netflix's "Selling Tampa" premieres Dec. 15 on the subscription streaming service. You may wonder why the show's title sounds familiar, the unscripted reality series is a spin-off from the Netflix series, "Selling Sunset."
TAMPA, FL
The Independent

Amazon, Fortnite, Hulu and other sites stop working

Amazon, Fortnite, Hulu and several other leading sites appear to have gone down briefly amid a widespread internet outage.Website health monitor Down Detector registered thousands of reports of the websites not working.It is not immediately clear what the issue is, though problems were also impacting Amazon Web Services, which hosts a number of high-profile sites and platforms.Leading cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase and popular video game Rocket League were also was hit by the issues, which come just three days before Christmas.The issue appears to have been relatively short lived, with service resuming within 30 minutes of the reports first appearing on Wednesday afternoon. Read More Amazon Ring working on doorbells that detect people by their skin and smellSome of the world’s biggest websites just brokeLarge parts of the internet are breaking
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software#Twitch Inspector Tool#The Twitch Inspector Site
dexerto.com

DJ Akademiks Twitch stream ends in chaos as guest allegedly pulls a gun out

Popular entertainer DJ Akademiks had his appearance on the Fresh and Fit podcast end abruptly after things got heated between him and a guest. The December 8 stream, which was also broadcast on Akademiks’s Twitch channel, devolved into chaos when a woman seemed to reach into her bag to pull out a gun.
TV & VIDEOS
smallbiztrends.com

How to Make Money on Twitch

Twitch has become an incredibly popular platform for streaming, and many Twitch users have successfully been using it to earn money. If you’re an avid gamer or just generally like to live stream, there are a lot of opportunities to make money on Twitch, and many Twitch streams have found success on the platform. This article will highlight some of the ways to make money on Twitch and how to maximize revenue for success.
TV & VIDEOS
dexerto.com

xQc cancels Kanye West and Drake stream over Twitch ban risk

Twitch’s most-watched streamer, Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel, had to cut short his stream on December 9, and wipe the VOD, over concerns that he could be banned from the platform due to a DMCA strike. xQc had been watching the Kanye and Drake ‘Free Larry Hoover Concert’ on his channel.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
knowtechie.com

How to redeem Amazon Prime Gaming rewards on Twitch

It has become pretty common knowledge that Amazon Prime is a pretty useful service. Obviously, we know about the free shipping on the platform, and you can now watch a bunch of shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video. But did you know that the company offers Prime members a...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitch
Cult of Mac

How to stream AirPlay video on the cheap

You don’t need cables to stream video from your iPhone or iPad to a TV. Apple’s AirPlay 2 system is wireless and easy to use. That’s been true for years — what’s changed is the necessary equipment has become very affordable. Here is what you...
ELECTRONICS
gamepur.com

How to get your 2021 year recap on Twitch

The end of the year is the time when all the media companies we indulge in like to tell us exactly how many hours we spent engaging with them, and Twitch is no different. The end-of-year recaps are now available, so viewers can see who they really spent a lot of time with this year.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
snntv.com

How to Stream Netflix with NordVPN

Originally Posted On: https://www.alwaysvpn.com/guides/how-to-stream-netflix-with-nordvpn. NordVPN is one of the best ways to get past any troublesome Netflix blocks, allowing the user to access years of content that was previously locked away. The streaming service might have an ever-growing catalog of content they’ve produced themselves, but there’s no escaping the fact that some of their most popular programs were created by other broadcasters.
TV & VIDEOS
gamepur.com

Is Twitch down? Here’s how to check Twitch server status

Twitch can encounter several problems while you’re trying to watch a streamer or if you’re trying to stream from the service. For example, if you’re experiencing errors or hiccups in the server, the Twitch servers might be down. In this guide, we will break down how to tell if Twitch is down and how to check the server status.
TECHNOLOGY
dexerto.com

Twitch denies claims platform suppresses CSGO streams despite popularity

Twitch has denied claims the platform suppress popular CSGO streams in favor of other titles like Valorant, insisting the game’s esports streams — which are its most popular — aren’t recommended to new users because historically, those users prefer other things. The CS:GO community has criticized...
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

TikTok Is Currently Testing Out a Streaming App for Desktops

In an effort to compete against Twitch, mobile social media platform TikTok is now testing a streaming app designed for desktops. Named TikTok Live Studio, the service allows users to broadcast not only from their computers but also their gaming consoles or — as usual — their mobile phones. Unfortunately, for the time being, you aren’t able to set a browser window as a source for your stream or add moderators into your channel, but you’ll still be able to access different aspects like viewer comments, gifting, or filter things through keywords.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
TechSpot

TikTok Live Studio is a desktop streaming app to rival Twitch

In context: Even with YouTube and Facebook competing in the live streaming market, Twitch still reigns supreme. That could change soon, however, as a new contender approaches. TikTok is starting to take its first steps in streaming, launching the TikTok Live Studio app to select users worldwide. Users who've had...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy