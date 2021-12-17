ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Grains, oilseeds finish mixed Friday

By Staff
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoybeans were mostly higher on spread trade and the higher bean meal, ending the week in positive territory. Soybean meal was back in the lead for the soy complex on tight supplies, strong end user demand, and good crush margins. Soybean oil was down on profit taking and product spread adjustments....

U.S. hog inventory falls 4%

The USDA says the total number of hogs and pigs in the U.S. on December 1st, 2021 was 74.201 million head, down 4% from December 1st, 2020. That reflects a higher slaughter pace and lower breeding rate as producers tried to meet demand expectations while improving profitability. The market hog...
Grains, oilseeds buoyed by broader market, commercials

Grains, oilseeds buoyed by broader market, commercials. Soybeans were higher on commercial and technical buying, with some help from the broader market. End user demand for soybeans and soybean products continues to be strong and crush margins are very positive. That’s helping to cancel out some of the concerns over the export pace. The USDA’s weekly export sales report is out Thursday morning at 8:30 Eastern/7:30 Central. Soybean meal and oil were also supported by commercial buying and the trade in the broader market. According to reports from South America, soybean conditions are declining in Brazil’s state of Parana due to hot, dry weather, consistent with La Nina, with that weather also causing some stress to soybeans in Argentina and Paraguay. Conditions in other areas of Brazil are generally favorable. CONAB’s next guess for Brazil is out January 11th, with updated USDA projections on the 12th, in addition to the first “official” 2021 U.S. production totals for beans and corn.
Soybeans, winter wheat see solid gains

Soybeans were higher on commercial and technical buying, with the nearby January through May contracts closing back above $13. Crush demand is strong thanks to solid margins and there’s strong end user demand for bean meal. Soybean oil was supported by oversold signals and a higher move in crude oil, with the broader market generally buying back part of Monday’s losses. China’s General Administration of Customs says November U.S. soybean imports were 3.63 million tons, up sharply on the month, with total purchases of 8.57 million tons, under a year ago. Chinese purchases from Brazil during November were above October and November 2020 levels. India’s government says it has cut its palm oil import tax from 17.5% to 12.5% to limit domestic price inflation. The trade is keeping an eye on dry conditions in parts of southern Brazil and Argentina, in-line with the La Nina pattern, which could have a negative impact on yield. There’s early talk of weather delaying Brazil’s soybean harvest because of heavy rainfall in parts of Mato Grosso. The USDA will update South American production and publish the final 2021 U.S. soybean and corn production numbers January 12th. CONAB’s next set of estimates for Brazil is out January 11th.
DTN Grain Open: Mixed, Weak Overnight Trade

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: March corn is up 1 cent per bushel, January soybeans are down 2 1/2 cents, and March KC wheat is up 3 cents. CME Globex Recap: Grain markets are mixed with losses in soybeans, meal and Chicago wheat but gains in corn, Kansas City, Minneapolis and soybean oil. More low-volume, holiday trade expected the balance of the week.
DTN Grain Midday: Markets Seeing Mixed Trade

Corn trade is 2 to 3 cents lower, beans are 4 to 5 cents higher, and wheat is 4 cents lower to 2 cents higher. Corn trade is 2 to 3 cents lower at midday to start the week. Initial strength is fading with choppy action at the upper end of the range likely to continue short term in thinner volume this week. Ethanol margins should remain in the current range short term with demand likely to fade post-holidays, along with concerns of a bigger short-term slowdown crimping things a bit Monday.
Soybeans up, following bean meal

Soybeans were higher on commercial and technical buying. Bean meal took lead for the soy complex, moving back to multi-month highs supported by solid end user demand and strong crush margins. Soybean oil was lower on product spread adjustments and a drop in crude oil futures. Most forecasts have warm, dry weather in southern Brazil and Argentina over the next couple of weeks, in-line with La Nina conditions. For now, conditions are generally good overall, but significant crop loss in South America would inflate global prices even further, likely limiting any improvements in demand for U.S. beans. The USDA’s next set of supply and demand estimates is out January 12th. Soybean export inspections were down on the week and the year, primarily to China and Egypt. India’s market regulatory body says it will suspend trading in soybean oil, crude palm oil, soybeans, and wheat, along with other commodities, to limit domestic food price inflation.
DTN Grain Open: Markets Mixed, Wheat Finds Early Support

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: March corn was down 1 3/4 cents, March soybeans were up 1/2 cent and March KC wheat was up 3 cents. CME Globex Recap: Early Friday, Dow Jones futures are starting modestly higher, while stocks overseas are mostly lower. Traders will watch for the Labor Department’s report on consumer prices, due out at 7:30 a.m. CST Friday. Many are expecting another record increase so it will be interesting to see how much the big drop in energy prices at the end of the month, prompted by omicron fears will factor into Friday’s index.
DTN Grain Midday: Futures Mixed to Lower

Corn futures are mixed at midday Thursday; bean futures are 6 to 8 cents lower; wheat futures are 12 to 14 cents lower. Corn futures are narrowly mixed at midday with trade holding the upper end of the range with light pre-WASDE position squaring. Little change is expected on the report with ending stocks at 1.470 billion bushels (bb) down slightly from last month. Ethanol margins should remain in the current range until after Christmas driving season with support from cheaper natural gas short term.
Record November red meat, beef production

The USDA says red meat and beef production for November were record large. Beef was reported at 2.379 billion pounds, 5% above a year ago, with a 6% increase in slaughter to 2.858 million head canceling out a five-pound decrease in the average live weight to 1,382 pounds. Pork came...
USDA ERS sees record corn use in 2021/22

The USDA’s Economic Research Service is projecting a second consecutive marketing year with record corn use. In the monthly Feed Outlook report, the ERS sees total corn use at 14.83 billion bushels, which would be up 12 million from the previous marketing year. That’s with year-to-year increases in food,...
Vilsack comments on trade deals at Wisconsin farm

Ag Secretary Vilsack says fair trade deals and exports are important, and so is enforcement and building trust. Tom Vilsack says America’s trade deals need to be enforced. He says one example is when Canada increased U.S. dairy quotas in the USMCA agreement. “That’s great, except that what they did and the way they structured it is that we’re still essentially selling to the same two or three buyers in Canada who frankly have no need for what it is that the tariff quota has been increased, so they’re not buying it.”
