Grains, oilseeds finish mixed Friday

Soybeans were higher on commercial and technical buying, with the nearby January through May contracts closing back above $13. Crush demand is strong thanks to solid margins and there’s strong end user demand for bean meal. Soybean oil was supported by oversold signals and a higher move in crude oil, with the broader market generally buying back part of Monday’s losses. China’s General Administration of Customs says November U.S. soybean imports were 3.63 million tons, up sharply on the month, with total purchases of 8.57 million tons, under a year ago. Chinese purchases from Brazil during November were above October and November 2020 levels. India’s government says it has cut its palm oil import tax from 17.5% to 12.5% to limit domestic price inflation. The trade is keeping an eye on dry conditions in parts of southern Brazil and Argentina, in-line with the La Nina pattern, which could have a negative impact on yield. There’s early talk of weather delaying Brazil’s soybean harvest because of heavy rainfall in parts of Mato Grosso. The USDA will update South American production and publish the final 2021 U.S. soybean and corn production numbers January 12th. CONAB’s next set of estimates for Brazil is out January 11th.

AGRICULTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO