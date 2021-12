This season has been a challenge for the Chicago Blackhawks and 33-year-old Captain Jonathan Toews has been feeling the brunt of it. After missing all of the 2020-21 season due to Chronic Immune Response Syndrome, Toews was coming into the 2021-22 season hoping to be refreshed, rejuvenated, and back to his old self. So were Blackhawks fans.

