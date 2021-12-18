2021 reflections and gratitude

Thank you for everything. I’ve used the phrase often, as a broad sweep of color and feeling, instead of mentioning the specific acts of love, service, friendship or grace for which I am thankful. But as I scanned an anonymous parent’s wish list for Moscow’s annual Christmas for Kids, I found a hand-written notation: “Thank you for anything.” The message stayed with me, not only while I shopped for children’s warm clothing and toys, but during many other moments in this holiday season. My husband, Lee, and I celebrated our 50th wedding anniversary during Thanksgiving weekend last month. It’s usually difficult for me to ask for help or gifts, but when our daughter asked what her dad and I wanted as a special anniversary present, I didn’t hesitate. Help your dad put up the Christmas lights, I said. Our son drove here from the Seattle area so that he, our daughter and son-in-law could learn from the master and light up our corner of B Street. Before the crew arrived, Lee had already checked each of our many (many, many) strings of multicolored lights for burnt-out bulbs; labeled and laid out extension cords in the front, side and backyards, and strung lights on our smaller fruit trees and along the back fence.

