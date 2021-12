If you haven't heard—or yet commenced your celebrations—today is Lee Jung-jae Day here at Esquire. Not only did we profile the Squid Game star, where he spoke candidly about the time in his life when he never thought he'd act again, but he also sat down for an episode of "Explain This." In the newest edition of our long-running video series, Lee answers quite possibly every question about Netflix's hit survival horror series, and then some. That means Lee, one of South Korea's biggest stars, talked about (the not-yet-announced, but certainly happening) Season 2, the Dalgona scene, and all of the fan theories you've parsed through on Reddit—as well as the ones you haven't heard yet.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 14 DAYS AGO