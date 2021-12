Wisconsin men’s basketball (9-2) is now looking for another team to play on Thursday Dec. 23rd. The game had to be cancelled after 4-7 Morgan State was unable to travel due to COVID-19 complications. The men’s basketball account on Twitter confirmed the news on Monday afternoon. The game will still be played at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin, if one is to be scheduled.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO