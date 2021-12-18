New to Film? 3 Great 35mm Film Emulsions for the Beginner

Hollywood doesn’t often get art right. From The Agony and the Ecstasy, about Michelangelo yelling at the pope, to Lust for Life and its martyrdom of Vincent van Gogh, to Velvet Buzzsaw, which features Jake Gyllenhaal as a mean L.A. critic — a character supposedly based on me — most films about the art world seem to be made by a bunch of dramatizing romantics acting out what they think it is to be an artist. Maybe it’s because being an artist is such an internal, private thing. How do objects interact with one’s times? What is the role of talent, luck, drive, jealousy, and lifestyle? Most movies about artists seem fake to anyone in the art world. It may come as no surprise, then, that the three best movies about the mysteries of the creative process and a life lived in art were all made by the painter Julian Schnabel. Those movies are Before Night Falls, which tells the story of Cuban poet Reinaldo Arenas; At Eternity’s Gate, the only film about van Gogh worth watching because it’s about making art and not twisted myths about suffering; and, best of all, Basquiat.

