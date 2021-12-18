ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New to Film? 3 Great 35mm Film Emulsions for the Beginner

 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

35mm film is wonderful! At its best, it delivers a look that can’t be had digitally without a lot of work while letting you be in the moment. So we recommend always combining it with the best film camera that you can get your hands on. But 35mm film can also...

The Phoblographer

New Functions. Improved Performance. Capture One 22 Review

Capture One is back with the newest rendition of their beloved editing software. Capture One 22 improves some of their best features and introduces several new functions photographers have been requesting. Real estate, landscape, and astrophotographers can now enjoy a powerful HDR merge function. The Panoramic Stitch feature resembles the Brenizer Method and makes it possible to create larger canvases in smaller spaces. Make sure you have plenty of hard drive space for these functions. You’ll see why.
The Phoblographer

Wonderful Darkroom Vibes! Leica 50mm F1.4 Summilux Lens Review

Is there a more universal focal length than 50mm? I love being able to throw a 50mm lens onto my camera because I can use it for almost everything. When I first started photographing in the digital age, it’s the only focal length I owned for several years. It also seems to be one of Leica’s favorite focal lengths as well. The Leica 50mm f1.4 Summilux lens is a moderately priced offering amongst their lineup. So how does it stack up?
The Phoblographer

3 Fantastic Lenses to Adapt To Canon RF Cameras You’ll Love

If you’re one of those photographers that owns a Canon DSLR but is afraid to move to mirrorless, you’ve come to the right place. What we’re doing today is something just for you. Got an old Canon EF lens? Well, we’re feeding your intentions a bit more. If you’re wanting to adapt a lens to a Canon RF camera body, check this out. Similarly, if you’re bored and looking for another lens for Canon RF cameras, you’ll love this. Here are some of our favorite lenses to adapt to Canon RF cameras.
The Phoblographer

The Secret to High Contrast in Portrait Photography

We’re streaming daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, and Spotify! You can also listen to it right here on the Phoblographer. If you shoot portraits often, you can fall into various camps. Some folks like a lot of contrast in the portraits. And indeed, high-contrast portrait photos can look pretty wonderful and natural. But other folks like as little contrast as possible. That way, with a flatter image, they can work on it a lot in post-production. Understanding what works in what situation, though, is pretty tough. Further, you may not really understand the naming of what you actually want. So in this post, we’re going to tackle it on a surface level.
The Phoblographer

Great Price, Feeble Edges: Canon RF 16mm F2.8 STM Review

Ultra-wide angle lenses tend to be huge and expensive. But, Canon’s widest full-frame mirrorless prime is also one of the company’s most affordable lenses. Beat in price by only the $199 nifty fifty, the Canon RF 16mm f2.8 STM sits at just $299. At under six ounces, it barely adds weight to the front of the camera. And, it’s an ultra-wide-angle lens that doesn’t have an equivalent in the EF mount.
The Phoblographer

Light Painting Inspiration Is Easily Found Says Nikolay Trebukhin

“When an artist is recognized by style, it is like a business card,” says surreal light painter Nikolay Trebukhin. A man of few words who lets his work speak for itself, Nikolay finds inspiration in almost everything for his nighttime creations. Switching to an Olympus (now rebranded as the OM System) camera has greatly aided his photography.
The Phoblographer

Which Is the Best Camera Menu System? You’d Be Surprised!

For more stories like this, please subscribe to the Phoblographer. Some camera menu systems are better than others. Some deliver on ergonomics. Others focus purely on image quality. But when it comes to the best camera menu system, it’s all about an easy and enjoyable experience. In 2021, we want to look at screens a whole lot less. So the faster it is for us to get to what we need, the better. So we dove into our reviews index and found out which was the best camera menu system. Which do you think it is?
The Phoblographer

It’s Attractive And Functional. Manfrotto Pro Light Flexloader Review

Pretty to look at and added drop protection don’t always go hand in hand when it comes to backpacks. The Manfrotto Pro Light Flexloader backpack exemplifies both. It is an attractive, mid-sized camera backpack that looks like it was made for the city. It’s designed to accommodate a 16″ laptop as well as a 3-axis gimbal stabilizer. It can double as a regular backpack when you remove the internal dividers. The backpack is built to absorb impact. Is it comfortable? Keep reading to find out.
Empire

The Story Of Film: A New Generation Review

Mark Cousins is a bridge between filmmaking and film criticism. Whereas most feel pressured to pick one side or the other, in the decade since The Story Of Film: An Odyssey, Cousins has established himself as a scholar who comments on the form by creating heartfelt essay films narrated in his distinct-to-the-point-of-parody style. Works have included the self-explanatory A Story Of Children And Film, an ode to his divided hometown I Am Belfast, and this year’s deeply personal The Story Of Looking, inspired by the threat of losing his eyesight.
The Phoblographer

3 of the Best Portrait Lenses for Fujifilm Cameras

There’s a spot in this round-up where you can probably insert DEM TONEZ or something like that. But in reality, portrait lenses for Fujifilm cameras will give you beautiful results. All of these lenses have a few great qualities: nice bokeh, adequate sharpness, and a nice render when it comes to portraiture. What’s more, we’ve tested all of these independently in our own reviews. So we’re giving you only the best!
The Phoblographer

How to Shoot Beautiful Street Photography With a Leica 28mm Lens

The 28mm lens is a classic focal length for many photographers. It’s true that 35mm and 50mm lenses tend to see more of the spotlight and are romanticized more often. But the 28mm lens embodies the truth that if your photos aren’t good enough, then you’re not close enough. If you’re shooting street photography, one of the best lenses you can grab is a Leica 28mm lens. In this guide, we’ll go through how to get the most from them!
Vulture

It Took an Artist to Make a Great Film About Art-Making

Hollywood doesn’t often get art right. From The Agony and the Ecstasy, about Michelangelo yelling at the pope, to Lust for Life and its martyrdom of Vincent van Gogh, to Velvet Buzzsaw, which features Jake Gyllenhaal as a mean L.A. critic — a character supposedly based on me — most films about the art world seem to be made by a bunch of dramatizing romantics acting out what they think it is to be an artist. Maybe it’s because being an artist is such an internal, private thing. How do objects interact with one’s times? What is the role of talent, luck, drive, jealousy, and lifestyle? Most movies about artists seem fake to anyone in the art world. It may come as no surprise, then, that the three best movies about the mysteries of the creative process and a life lived in art were all made by the painter Julian Schnabel. Those movies are Before Night Falls, which tells the story of Cuban poet Reinaldo Arenas; At Eternity’s Gate, the only film about van Gogh worth watching because it’s about making art and not twisted myths about suffering; and, best of all, Basquiat.
The Phoblographer

Which Camera System Has the Best Animal Detection Autofocus?

If you’re curious about animal detection autofocus in your camera, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve been curious about it too. What’s more, each camera system takes its own approach to how to do it. And it can be very confusing to some folks. At other times, it can be really frustrating. So we’re looking at animal detection on various camera systems.
The Phoblographer

The Most Unique Lens? Leica 16-18-21mm Tri-Elmar F4 Review

Wide angle lenses tend to be built with specificity in mind. They are rarely designed to be your main workhorse. When it comes to Leica brand lenses for M-mount, there aren’t many options for super wide-angle options. The Leica 16-18-21mm Tri-Elmar f4 lens offers three wide focal lengths in one compact design. You can compose one frame and easily change the perspective and focal length with the turn of a dial. It specializes in several genres quite well and makes it an excellent crossover lens. Keep reading to find out more.
The Phoblographer

