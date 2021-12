The first “Sleighed It” award has been presented. Congratulations to Nicole Warner of Deerfield Drive, who nabbed “Light Up Our City” bragging rights for Dec. 2-8. Warner is one of several residents who submitted her address to be included in the attached light tour map. During week one, families could drive the route, discovering Card My Yard letters along the way. Those who used the letters to create this year’s secret holiday word – Mistletoe – were eligible to win a free Card My Yard service. That winner, chosen at random from correct entries, is Alicia Hundley.

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 13 DAYS AGO