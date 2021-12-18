ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wreaths Across America Day

By Joseph Reagan Wreaths Across America
 5 days ago

COLUMBIA FALLS, Me. — The 11th hour has become synonymous with Veterans Day, originally called Armistice day, in recognition of the document signed at the 11th hour, or the 11th day, of the 11th month. In reality, the Armistice ending the war to end all wars was signed around 5am on...

As the holiday season approaches and the year is ending, we honor and celebrate those who have bravely served our country. Each December on National Wreaths Across America Day, the mission to Remember, Honor and Teach is carried out by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than 3,000 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad. This is the first Wreaths Across America Day that the United States has not been at war. As part of an annual tradition, Wreaths Across America will conduct a week long escort from Maine, where the wreaths are assembled, to the laying of the wreaths at Arlington National Cemetery, stopping along the route to highlight stories of resilience, hope, and inspiration.
