Child tax credit payment may not come Jan. 15 based on what happened Thursday

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn extension of the monthly child tax credit...

currentfederaltaxdevelopments.com

IRS Describes Letters to Be Sent to Taxpayers Documenting Amounts Paid for Third Economic Impact Payments and 2021 Advance Payment of Child Tax Credit

In News Release IR-2021-255[1] the IRS gave information on the letters that will be sent to taxpayers documenting the amounts of the Advance Child Tax Credit and third round of Economic Impact Payments that will provide information necessary to complete the taxpayers’ 2021 individual income tax returns. The letters...
INCOME TAX
WXIA 11 Alive

Four reasons to have to pay back the Advanced Child Tax Credit

ATLANTA — More than 36 million families received their final advance payment for the US child tax credit in December. And while Congress debates on whether members will reauthorize payments, there are still questions surrounding the funds people already received. Mainly, will parents have to pay any of the...
INCOME TAX
Richard Scott

Eligible Taxpayers can get a payment of $1400.

There is a piece of great news for some Americans, as they can get a payment of up to $1400 in addition to their tax refund in 2022. Before that, you have to meet specific criteria such as citizens having to be a parent of a child born in 2021 or someone who has a new dependent.
Dallas News

Here’s when to expect the last IRS child tax credit payment

The Internal Revenue Services sent the last of several child tax credit partial payments to families on Dec. 15. But the qualified taxpayers who didn’t get their payments can still claim that credit in their 2021 tax return. The IRS sent 36 million payments ($16 billion in total) earlier...
INCOME TAX

