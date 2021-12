The Newton Garden Club judged the lighting contest this year and the winners are …. The Trahan Family on Ola Street and The Village Daycare on Kaufman Street in Newton. Congratulations to the winners and thank you to all those that decorated this year. Great job! Yard of the Month goes to – Trahan Family, Tip of the Hat -The Village Daycare.

NEWTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO