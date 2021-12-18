ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘Letterkenny’ Trailer, Disney+ Coming in 2022, Paul Rudd Hosts ‘SNL’, ‘Better Things’ Final Season Date, Mitchell Edwards Joins ‘All American: Homecoming’, ‘Head of the Class’ Canceled, and More!

By Lee Arvoy
tvsourcemagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeason ten of Hulu’s Letterkenny is set to premiere December 26. The residents of Letterkenny belong to one of three groups: the Hicks, the Skids, and the Hockey Players, who are constantly feuding with each other over seemingly trivial matters that often end with someone getting their ass kicked. In season...

tvsourcemagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Paul Rudd Hosts SNL, Lori Loughlin's Comeback and More

On TV this Saturday: Paul Rudd is inducted into SNL‘s Five Timers’ Club, Lori Loughlin returns to the When Calls the Heart universe, and Chad Michael Murray gets bitten by the holiday love bug. Here are eight programs to keep on your radar; all times are Eastern. Hallmark...
TV & VIDEOS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Paul Rudd hosts 'SNL' sans audience, Charli XCX amid omicron surge

NEW YORK — People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive of 2021 was inducted into the vaunted Five-Timers Club on “Saturday Night Live,” but the surging omicron variant of the coronavirus meant there was no live audience to see it happen. Instead, viewers at home saw new sketches taped earlier in the week, as well as highlights from years past.
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

Paul Rudd Joined by Tom Hanks and Tina Fey on SNL as Show Makes Changes Due to COVID-19 Concerns

Watch: Ryan Reynolds Teases Paul Rudd Over Sexiest Man Alive Title. Paul Rudd was truly the anchorman that Saturday Night Live needed last night. The 52-year-old actor and sexiest man alive was set to host the highly anticipated season finale of the NBC comedy show. However, hours before showtime, SNL announced that there would be no live audience and minimal staff in attendance out of an "abundance of caution" due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in New York City.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mamie Till Mobley
Person
Charli Xcx
Person
Kevin Michael Richardson
Person
Steve Irwin
Person
Lena Waithe
Person
Paul Rudd
Person
Ron Cephas Jones
Person
Elizabeth Holmes
Person
Casey Wilson
Person
Nate Burleson
Person
Lennon Parham
Person
Nelson Lee
Popculture

Paul Rudd Reaches 'SNL' Milestone With Latest Hosting Appearance

Paul Rudd graces the Saturday Night Live stage tonight is what will surely be a memorable close to the show's 2021. While it's not only sure to bring some holiday sketches and great musical performances from Charli XCX, there is also something special about Rudd's return. It will be his fifth time hosting the NBC sketch series. While it's a privilege for an actor to host the program once, let alone fives times, the fifth is special due to an SNL tradition: the Five-Timers Club.
TV & VIDEOS
ETOnline.com

Paul Rudd Jokes About Joining the 'Five-Timers Club' in New 'SNL' Promo

Paul Rudd's joining elite company at Saturday Night Live, but that's not stopping him from cracking a joke, even if it comes at his expense. The Ghostbusters: Afterlife star appeared alongside musical guest Charli XCX and SNL cast member Ego Nwodim in a promo for the upcoming show, which closes out the 47th season. In the clip, Nwodim congratulated Rudd for joining the "Five-Timers Club." Rudd thanks Nwodim, prompting the English singer/songwriter to ask, "Oh, this is your fifth time hosting?"
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snl#Timers Club#Fx#Better Things#American#Hbcu#Abc News#Abc Radio#Abc New
brproud.com

‘SNL’: Bowen Yang weighs in on Paul Rudd hosting for 5th time

(NBC) — “Saturday Night Live” has its final show for 2021 on Saturday, Dec. 18 and Paul Rudd is serving as host joining the “five-timers” club. Cast member Bowen Yang talked about Rudd’s return as well as the moment that earned Yang a place in “SNL” lore.
TV & VIDEOS
CharlotteObserver.com

What to Watch Saturday: New Christmas movies and Paul Rudd hosts ‘SNL’

48 HOURS: The Life and Death of Nikki Kuhnhausen (10 p.m., CBS) - Jamie Yuccas reports on the murder of transgender teen Nikki Kuhnhausen, whose death inspired a new law and started a nationwide movement. Kuhnhausen disappeared in June 2019 after connecting with David Bogdanov, then 25, and exchanging messages on Snapchat. Yuccas investigates the groundbreaking case and the impact it continues to have on LGBTQI communities. The murder of Kuhnhausen illustrates the real-life dangers and struggles many in the transgender community face every day, says her mother, Lisa Woods. Prosecutors, experts and Kuhnhausen’s friends talk about the challenges faced by transgender people and how her death will not be forgotten.
MOVIES
Elite Daily

Paul Rudd Hosted SNL Without An Audience Or Cast, And It Was A Weird Watch

In a sudden turn of events, the Dec. 18 episode of Saturday Night Live was, well, not performed in front of a live studio audience. The episode was scheduled to be the show’s holiday special featuring a very important celebrity host, Paul Rudd. However, due to a sudden breakout of the omicron variant in New York City, the cast and crew made the decision to put everyone’s health first and did not have an audience or musical guest. The hosting gig marked Rudd’s fifth time hosting the comedy show, which very few celebrities have the honor of saying. As special as the occasion was, the show was unprecedented and these tweets about SNL’s no-audience Christmas show with Paul Rudd try to make the best out of an unfortunate situation.
TV & VIDEOS
southernillinoisnow.com

Tom Hanks, Tina Fey join Paul Rudd for audience-free ‘SNL’ Christmas show

COVID-19 struck Saturday Night Live once again, when numerous cast members tested positive for the virus, leaving producer Lorne Michaels and his staff to quickly cobble together a show using a combination of pre-taped sketches and highlights from previous Christmas shows. The show was forced to tape without an audience...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
Collider

'SNL': Paul Rudd Joins Five-Timers Club With Tina Fey and Tom Hanks For Cold Open

Saturday Night Live ended its 2021 shows yesterday night with its final episode hosted by actor Paul Rudd. Unfortunately, due to a surge in cases of those infected with the Omicron variant, the final SNL episode of the year ran with a limited cast and crew and no live audience members present. But, while there was no audience, Tom Hanks and Tina Fey popped in to join Rudd in last Saturday’s cold open.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Reveals His Celebrity Crush As He Ponders New Show: 'She Was Just It'

50 Cent may be in a relationship with Cuban Linx, but an old crush refuses to die. On Tuesday (December 21), the television mogul shared a throwback photo of five members of The Cosby Show cast, which included Phylicia Rashad, the family matriarch. At the same time, he pondered doing an updated version of the classic sitcom.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

TVLine Items: Charlie Cox's Netflix Spy Gig, American Dad! Renewed and More

Daredevil vet Charlie Cox is headed back to Netflix via the six-part spy drama Treason, also starring Olga Kurylenko (Black Widow, Magic City) and Oona Chaplin (Game of Thrones), our sister site Deadline reports. The series, from writer Matt Charman (Bridge of Spies), “follows Adam Lawrence, trained and groomed by MI6, whose career seems set,” per Deadline. “But when the past catches up with him in the form of Kara, a Russian spy with whom he shares a complicated past, he is forced to question everything and everyone in his life. A triangular relationship forms between Kara, Adam and his wife, Maddy; three people...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Tyler Perry's Sistas: Andi Tells Zac and Fatima 'You Look Guilty as Hell' in New Season 4 Trailer — Watch

Tyler Perry’s Sistas fans who thought Season 3 was messy but thrilling better brace for themselves for an explosive and emotional Season 4… if the new trailer is any indication. BET dropped the sizzling-hot promo Wednesday night during the Season 3 finale of the popular and soapy drama, which strongly suggests Zac’s legal problems surrounding his Wall Street wealth are far from over. (Season 4 premieres Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 9/8c.) In one scene, an investigator shows up at Karen’s salon and asks if Zac lives with her. Karen immediately hunts down Zac, and when he asks why she’s so curious...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy