Reflections on a Year with HomeKit

The Pixelmator Team released Pixelmator Pro 2.3.1 with several improvements and bug fixes following the recent major update that introduced a new automatic background removal feature, automatic subject selection, and a Select and Mask tool. Version 2.3.1 ensures that a progress indicator is displayed when using the Denoise feature, fixes a bug that prevented AppleScripts that use Pixelmator Pro commands from compiling in macOS 12.1 Monterey, resolves an issue that prevented the Custom Size option in the Export dialog from remembering sizes correctly, and addresses a problem with the Select and Mask tool that would create graphical artifacts when outputting a selection of a RAW layer to a new layer. Versions 2.3.2 and 2.3.3 were subsequently released to fix issues with the Resize Image action in Shortcuts and shapes in macOS 10.15 Catalina.
