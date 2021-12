Nike is set to report earnings results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 on Monday. The Swoosh missed revenue expectations last quarter, but analyst are confident in the brand’s ability to post strong results for the upcoming quarter and regain the momentum it lost. Like other footwear brands, Nike was hit hard by factory closures in Vietnam throughout the summer as well as global supply chain delays. But analysts say that Nike is still a good bet for long term success. “The global health of, and demand for, the Nike brand remains at historically high levels,” wrote Williams Trading analyst...

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO