Nate Elrod had no time to think about being the goat. He chose being the hero instead. The junior got his first career game winner Tuesday, swiping a steal against York and outracing the Dragons – and the clock – for a layup before the buzzer as Warren County picked up a huge 78-76 win in the Sonic Shootout. The victory halted a two-game slide and pushed the Pioneers to 7-5 overall this season.

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO