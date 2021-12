Thursday night craft class at Lepper Library brought out local crafters. The class made a Puzzle Piece Wreath and with a little help from Kelli Miller the class instructor (pictured) they turned out beautifully. This wreath gives an idea on how to use up those puzzles that are missing pieces and give a pretty and reasonably priced ornament to hang for the holidays. The library offers a craft class every month on a Thursday available at two different times to ensure social distancing. The library provides all materials at no cost to visitors. If unable to attend, kits to go to make at home are also available. The Jan. 13 craft will be a Lunch Bag Snowflake. This decoration can hang around all winter. Call 330-424-3117 to reserve a spot or kit.

LISBON, OH ・ 8 DAYS AGO