Columbus was scheduled for home-and-home series with Sabres; NHL has postponed total of 44 games. NEW YORK - The National Hockey League announced today that, due to concern with the number of positive cases within the last several days as well concern for continued COVID spread, the Columbus Blue Jackets' games will be postponed at least through the scheduled completion of the League's Holiday Break in the schedule on Dec. 26. Additionally, the Montreal Canadiens will pause team activities at least through Dec. 26. The decision was made by the NHL's, the NHLPA's and the Club medical groups.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO