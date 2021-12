BOSTON — Massachusetts is doubling its commitment to offshore wind energy. Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration said Friday that it has agreed to purchase an additional 1,600 megawatts as part of its third round of bidding for offshore wind power. That brings the total to be procured by the state from wind energy to 3,200 megawatts, or enough to power 1.6 million homes, the administration said.

