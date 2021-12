DEVILS LAKE – The North Star Bearcats Boys Basketball team might only be a handful of games into their 2021-22 season, but to sophomore guard Dane Hagler, it might as well be the postseason, given how he has played so far. North Star’s first official week of basketball action certainly illustrated Hagler’s productivity on the court. Through three games played (Dec. 13-19), Hagler averaged 25 points per game (PPG), 6.3 rebounds per game (RPG) and 5.7 assists...

DEVILS LAKE, ND ・ 15 MINUTES AGO