No Kid Hungry is a national campaign run by Share Our Strength, a nonprofit working to solve problems of hunger and poverty in the United States and around the world. They recognize that the holiday season can be a tough time for families, especially when their children are not receiving school meals while on break. So, No Kid Hungry is asking people around the nation to support their mission to end childhood hunger with their ongoing fundraising campaigns and many other ways to give.

CHARITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO