ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Making spirits bright

heraldstaronline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe All Saints Philoptochos Society donated $1,000 to the Weirton Christian Center to support its...

www.heraldstaronline.com

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

Top Christian scholar adds popular hobby to list of sins

One of Russia's most prominent Christian scholars has warned fitness lovers that trendy yoga classes could be a gateway to spiritual and physical damage, insisting congregations must atone for having taken part in them. Alexander Dvorkin, a professor at the Russian Orthodox Church's Saint Tikhon's University, told Moscow's Znak on...
YOGA
Times Daily

Florence High Key Club making Christmas bright for children

FLORENCE — Members of the Florence High School Key Club on Friday hosted the annual Christmas Project, whereby they brought smiles to the faces of 50 elementary school children. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription...
FLORENCE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#Wcc
expressnews.com

Santa’s Sleigh makes spirits bright for Katy children without Christmas gifts

Christmas will be a little merrier this year for more than 1,000 children in the community thanks to the efforts of Katy Christian Ministries. Through the nonprofit’s Santa’s Sleigh program, donors filled the Christmas wishes of 1,160 children and 102 senior citizens. The beneficiaries of the gifts were...
CHARITIES
WTVF

Making Holidays Bright with Kroger and the Salvation Army

Make the holidays brighter for local families with Kroger and The Salvation Army’s Food Angel program. This December pick up a Food Angel at Kroger and take it to the register. Your $25 donation will provide an Angel Tree family with several meals during the holidays. For more information on how you can support The Salvation Army, visit www.SalvationArmyNashville.org. This segment paid for by Kroger.
NASHVILLE, TN
heraldstaronline.com

Church sermon topics

– Bell Chapel United Methodist Church, Steubenville: “The King and His Kingdom: Weakness Transformed.”. – Cadiz Presbyterian Church: “My Spirit Rejoices in God My Savior,” guest pastor the Rev. Ruth Ellen Bates,” www.CadizPresbyterian.org. – Calvary Community Missionary Baptist Church, Steubenville: “Divine Creation.”. – Covenant Presbyterian...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Charities
heraldstaronline.com

Community briefs

STEUBENVILLE — The Public Library of Steubenville and Jefferson County has various book club discussion sessions on the calendar as December comes to a close. They include:. Adults: Main Library Book Club will meet on Dec. 29 at 10:30 a.m. to discuss “The House We Grew up In” by Lisa Jewell. Call to join.
STEUBENVILLE, OH
heraldstaronline.com

Making a difference

Members of the Brooke High School Health Occupation Students of America assisted the Salvation Army of Brooke County by adopting 15 Angels this year. Presenting the Angels to Capt. Gene Hunt of the local Salvation Army were, from left, Autumn Beatty, HOSA co-adviser; Savannah Rice, HOSA member; Ken Hart, Salvation Army Advisory Council member; Melissa Garrett, HOSA adviser; and Hunt. Members of HOSA also volunteered to ring bells at two Salvation Red Kettle sites this year.
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
heraldstaronline.com

All Saints Parish, Philoptochos donate to Brooke Place

Through the proceeds of the All Saints Food Festival, the Philoptochos holiday bake sale and the generosity of All Saints parishioners, nearly $1,300 and a variety of items for the holiday season were donated to Brooke Place, Family Connections. Brooke Place is a state-licensed facility that provides in-house health services to girls ages 12-18 to successfully engage within their family and community. Each year many of the girls work at the All Saints Festival, providing much needed and appreciated volunteer services, according to a church spokesperson. On hand for the donation were, from left, Bonnie Eltringham, administrative assistant; Pearl Tranto, Philoptochos member; Michael Smith, Brooke Place executive director; Celeste McCloud, clinical director and therapist; and Nick Tranto, president of All Saints parish.
CHARITIES
heraldstaronline.com

Chapter holds Christmas party

Members of the Daughters of Penelope Pallas Athene Chapter No. 276 of Hancock County held their Christmas party Dec. 16 at Theo Yiannis in Weirton. The chapter members decided instead of a gift exchange each member would donate at least $10 to the Salvation Army of Weirton. The donations were collected at the dinner by Chairperson Connie Mastromichalis. On hand were, clockwise, from left, Naomi Loucas, Heidi Psaros, Illa Nelson, Connie Mastromichalis, Debbie Karnoupakis, Selena Antoniou, Dorthea Stakias, Presodent Mary Loucas, Elaine Flinn and Joyce Drane. Grace Madias also is a member.
WEIRTON, WV
pcrecordtimes.com

Lions Club teams up with local people to make the holidays bright

WHEATLAND – One thing about the people in Platte County is their generosity and their willingness to bless others and their power to organize the blessing through local organizations is exemplary. The Lions Club of Wheatland played the part of Santa’s elves again this year and put together gifts...
WHEATLAND, WY
heraldstaronline.com

Valley Hospice employees donate to local charities

RAYLAND — The COVID-19 pandemic has left many charities wondering how they will make ends meet. In an effort to help, Valley Hospice officials noted they are proud to announce that they recently presented eight local charitable organizations with donations as a part of its Together We Can initiative. The donations totaled $2,400 and were a result of employee jeans day contributions.
RAYLAND, OH
canbyfirst.com

Food and Toy Drive Makes Season Bright for Hundreds of Local Families

The Community Food and Toy Drive by Canby Kiwanis is one of the things that makes Canby, well, Canby, and it went off without a hitch this weekend at the Clackamas County Fairgrounds. The annual outreach is one of the Kiwanians’ signature events, serving nearly 400 families and 1,000 local...
CANBY, OR
Greenfield Daily Reporter

ANGELS AMONG US: Group makes Christmas extra bright for local families

GREENFIELD — When 11-year-old Blake Cox saw the firetruck round the corner with Santa Claus in the front seat, he beamed from ear to ear. The young boy and his family were among eight families who gathered at the Buck Creek Township Fire Department on Saturday morning, Dec. 18, to be showered with Christmas cheer, which included barbecue pork sandwiches for lunch, tables overflowing with gifts and a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
SHIRLEY, IN
Upworthy

Gay Pastor dresses in drag to lead church service, says it 'is a theological reflection on joy'

A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
CHICAGO, IL
Saratogian

SNAPSHOT: AIM Services make a merry and bright day

AIM Services recently held a tree decorating event and lighting celebration outside their Saratoga Springs office. People decorated 25 trees and were greeted by staff as they stopped by to see them lit up for the first time, while also enjoying homemade cookies, hot cocoa and an outdoor visit from Santa. AIM Services, Inc. is one of the Capital Region’s largest service providers for people with developmental and intellectual disabilities. (Photo provided)
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy