Making spirits bright

Through the proceeds of the All Saints Food Festival, the Philoptochos holiday bake sale and the generosity of All Saints parishioners, nearly $1,300 and a variety of items for the holiday season were donated to Brooke Place, Family Connections. Brooke Place is a state-licensed facility that provides in-house health services to girls ages 12-18 to successfully engage within their family and community. Each year many of the girls work at the All Saints Festival, providing much needed and appreciated volunteer services, according to a church spokesperson. On hand for the donation were, from left, Bonnie Eltringham, administrative assistant; Pearl Tranto, Philoptochos member; Michael Smith, Brooke Place executive director; Celeste McCloud, clinical director and therapist; and Nick Tranto, president of All Saints parish.
Comments / 0