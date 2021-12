It’s not hard to be sucked into the black hole that comes in the form of reality shows. We may have fallen prey to this one too many times already. There is just something so oddly satisfying about mindlessly watching a reality show, no matter how shallow or obnoxious it may be. Through the years, we have seen different types of reality shows take flight. There is the Real Housewives franchise, which follows the lives of wealthy housewives living their day-to-day lavish lifestyles. There is also The Bachelorette, which aims to match a single and eligible bachelorette with her one true love. Another reality show that has also been making waves is Selling Sunset, which follows the personal and professional lives of real estate agents from the renowned Oppenheim Group. This is just the tip of the iceberg of a wide variety of binge-worthy reality television that just seems to get bigger and bigger as the years go by. Here are five reasons why we are so invested in reality shows that are so clearly scripted:

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO