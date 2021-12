Hundreds of thousands more people over 65 are gambling online than were at the start of the pandemic, the Royal College of Psychiatrists (RCP) has said.There were 624,377 more people aged over 65 who went online at least once a month for a flutter or to play a game of chance as the pandemic closed betting shops and lockdowns shut down their options to get out and about to do other things.The proportion of online gamblers rose from 8.7% of over-65s in the year to September 2019 to 13.5% in 2021, according to the RCP, which studied Gambling Commission data.This...

GAMBLING ・ 3 DAYS AGO