A federal jury in Boston has found 62-year-old Harvard professor Charles Lieber guilty of making false statements to authorities and hiding his ties to China.On Tuesday, the prosecutors said that the renowned nanoscientist and former chairman of Harvard’s chemistry department, in his quest for a Nobel Prize in 2011, agreed to become a “strategic scientist” at the Wuhan University of Technology in China.The prosecution added that he participated in a Chinese recruitment drive called the Thousand Talents Program, and that China uses this programme to recruit foreign researchers so that they share their knowledge with them. They clarified that even...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 23 HOURS AGO