The Portland Trail Blazers have lost 10 of their last 13 games and now just 13-18 on the 2021 NBA season, they are dangerously close to being in the same sentence as the New Orleans Pelicans, San Antonio Spurs, and Houston Rockets. The one thing all three of these teams have in common is that this NBA season, they are not playoff threats.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO