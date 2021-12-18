SOUTHERN LOCAL CSI

Over 1,000 families participated in the East Liverpool City Schools’ second Christmas On The Hill event this past Saturday night. It started in 2020 due to the city’s lack of a Christmas parade. Held at the East Liverpool campus of ELJS, ELHS and North Elementary, the reverse parade route included stops from ELHSAA, Hall of Fame, Westgate Middle School, LaCroft Elementary, treasurer’s office, special education and the North Elementary School in addition to the East Liverpool Junior/Senior High SchooL. Every district building participated including the fan favorite of a school bus all decked out in a Polar Express theme while bus drivers handed out bells. The East Liverpool band and choir members played holiday music. Many student and staff decorated trees scattered throughout the reverse parade site. An angel donation tree was available to accept donations of non-perishable foods, gloves, hats, scarves and money benefiting the East Liverpool Salvation Army. The Fellowship of Christian Athletes created the Christmas manger scene. Mr. and Mrs. Claus were hand waving to cars. Teachers Lisa Ensinger and Michele Davis and students oversaw a mailbox on the drive-thru route, where children could drop off their letters for Santa. Children will receive a reply from Santa if return address was included. Career Tech students created ornaments and wooden cut-outs out representing each of 13 offerings. These Potter elves were critical in setup leading to the day’s festivities.

EAST LIVERPOOL, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO