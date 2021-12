While you are tucking into your Christmas fayre, spare a thought for Lucinda Russell as she braves the roads and makes the 444-mile journey south from Kinross to Kempton. Her ultimate Christmas present will be victory for Ahoy Senor in the Grade One Kauto Star Novices' Chase and the sense of excitement is not dissimilar to that you would expect from a child peeling open their festive gifts.

