Nationwide Adds 3 Managed Risk ETFs

By Dan Mika
 6 days ago

Nationwide closed out the week with three additions to its lineup of risk-focused strategies. The Nationwide S&P 500 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NSPI), the Nationwide Dow Jones Risk-Managed Income ETF (NDJI) and the Nationwide Russell...

etftrends.com

Strike the Perfect Balance Between Yield and Risk With This ETF

Getting maximum yield while limiting credit risk is a difficult balancing act, but it can be achieved via ETFs like the Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (VYM). In the current low-rate environment, dividends are an alternate route to high-yield debt with ETFs like VYM. The fund employs...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Etfs#Nspi#Ndji#Ntki#The Nyse Arca#Nationwide#Nusi#Twitter
etf.com

SEC Denies 2 More Spot Bitcoin ETFs

The Securities and Exchange Commission shot down two more attempts by ETF issuers to establish the first spot bitcoin exchange-traded product in the U.S. on Wednesday, adding to the ongoing list of denials. Regulators issued denials for the Kryptoin Bitcoin ETF Trust, which was due for a final decision on...
MARKETS
etf.com

Best & Worst Performing Tech ETFs Of The Year

There has seldom been as much divergence in the technology space as there has been this year. On the one hand, broad-based tech ETFs, which are heavily weighted toward behemoths like Apple and Microsoft, have performed phenomenally—beating the S&P 500, which itself is up 25.5% year-to-date. For instance, the...
STOCKS
etf.com

Hot Reads: PCE Inflation Up 5.7% Annualized

PCE Inflation Rises 0.6% In Nov, 5.7% Annualized (Trading Economics) The Fed’s preferred inflation metric is in line with median estimates, but still elevated. How To Choose A Great Dividend Income ETF (Morningstar) Use caution when chasing yield. ETF 2021 Year-End Report Card (Advisor Perspectives) David Mann reviews his...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

1 Great Stock to Own Whether the Stock Market Goes Up or Down

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) is widely considered to be one of the most recession-resistant stocks in the market, and for good reason. Most of its subsidiaries are designed to produce strong cash flows no matter what the economy does, and the giant conglomerate's diversification largely insulates it from sector-specific headwinds. In this Fool Live clip, recorded on Dec. 6, Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel, Toby Bordelon, and Danny Vena discuss how Berkshire Hathaway's model should allow it to perform well no matter what's going on in the economy or stock market.
STOCKS
etf.com

Vice-Heavy ‘BAD’ ETF Debuts

An ETF with a fitting ticker aims to give exposure to several vice industries commonly excluded from ESG funds. The B.A.D. ETF (BAD) debuted on the NYSE Arca on Wednesday with a 0.75% expense ratio. It is the first launch from the BAD Investment Company, a Kansas City-based firm. BAD,...
STOCKS
etf.com

Hot Reads: GBTC Reaches Record Discount

Crypto Selloff Drags GBTC To Record Discount (Yahoo Finance) The fund, which aims to convert to an ETF, was 21% off the value of its underlying as of last Friday. ARK’s Wood Revises 40% Return Projection (FA Magazine) Cathie Wood clarified some statements made in a recent market commentary...
STOCKS
etftrends.com

An Alternative ETF Strategy to Help Manage Risk for Retirees

Investing toward retirement helps build a nest egg to live off of during an investor’s golden years, but many could be taking on more risk than necessary. Nevertheless, one can turn to ETF strategies to seek to limit these downside risks. According to recent Fidelity research, 24.2% of investors...
MARKETS
etf.com

What’s Next For ETFs?

As the year comes to a close, ETF.com talked to several industry experts to discuss what the next year could bring regarding ETFs. While most agreed that the fast pace of launches and asset growth would continue, topics like ESG were more divisive. We also asked them what they saw as the main ETF themes of 2021. Quotes have been edited for brevity and clarity.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Actively Managed ETFs attract record net inflows

Actively managed ETFs and ETPs have logged record net inflows of $126.04B through the first eleven months of the trading year, according to a report by etfgi.com. For the month of November, actively managed exchange traded funds have garnered $5.75B in net new capital inflows. Actively managed funds have taken...
STOCKS
etf.com

Hot Reads: ETF Fee Cuts Abound

A ‘Black Friday’ For ETF Fees (RIABiz) Vanguard, DFA and SSgA are cutting fees even lower on their ETFs. Goldman Cuts GDP Forecast After Manchin’s Resistance To Build Back Better (CNBC) The bank is downgrading Q1 2022 GDP growth from 3% to 2%. Global Investors Pump Money...
BUSINESS

