10 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Gene Hackman

In 1991, writer-director John Singleton came out with one of the most influential films of the 90s, Boyz n the Hood, starring Cuba Gooding Jr. as Tre, who’s sent to live with his father following his failure in school. His tough father teaches him proper values and respect, though, given the ghettos in his California neighborhood, those morals are often challenged. The film was nominated for two Academy Awards: Best Director and Best Screenplay – Written Directly for the Screen. Even though Singleton failed to walk out as a winner, Boyz n the Hood still made a cultural impact for several reasons, including bringing awareness to the violence in urban neighborhoods, the racism that black men often deal with, to understanding the world of a young African American male through the eyes of a genuine black filmmaker. Obviously, times have changed, and sometimes the perception of movies do as well. Great movies never become worse as time moves on; however, they can often feel outdated, and their messages and themes may not have the same impact as they did during a certain time period. So, after 30-years, does Boyz n the Hood holds up like fine wine?
