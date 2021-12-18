10 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Gene Hackman

An entire generation of artists and creatives first learned how to work a paintbrush thanks to Bob Ross’ instructional videos on landscape painting. The painter, who hosted The Joy of Painting on PBS, encouraged everyday people to set up an easel and paint “happy little trees.” His show effectively debunked the notion that painting is only for the naturally creative, opening the medium of art to anyone who would like to try their hands on painting. The show was also full of gems that showcased Bob Ross’ wisdom and philosophy. “Maybe in our world, there lives a big old cloud right up here. He just sort of floats around and has a good time all day. You know, clouds are one of the freest things in nature I believe. So, just let them go. Shoot, just let them have fun,” he famously said in one of his episodes. A lifelong smoker, Bob Ross died in 1995 at the young age of 52. His legacy remains, however, with newer generations discovering his instructional videos and learning from one of the best art teachers that television has ever seen. Writing on the lasting cultural impact of Bob Ross, NPR wrote: “Maybe what’s made Bob Ross so everlasting is really that simple. He reminds people that the dark is there for a reason, and helps them find the light when they need it.” Bob Ross has an immeasurable contribution to pop culture, which is why it is bizarre that there hasn’t been a lot of on-screen depictions of the painter. If movie execs decided to develop a biopic about the artist, here are a few casting suggestions to help them decide who should play Bob Ross.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO