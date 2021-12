At its Fiscal Court meeting this week, Kenton County recognized 2021 Pioneer Award honoree Will Ziegler for his outstanding commitment to the community. Will Ziegler’s many accomplishments include contributing his time and energy toward the formation and construction of the Northern Kentucky Convention Center in Covington. Ziegler was also instrumental in the formation of NorthKey to help provide mental health services throughout the eight-county region of Northern Kentucky.

