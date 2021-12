The tornado system that hit Western Kentucky Friday, December 10 is now the deadliest to ever come through Kentucky, and it will be studied for years to come. Emergency planners, business owners, and families will be asking questions for weeks and months to come. What could we have done better? How could we have saved more lives? How could we further improve our advance warning systems? Do I need to revamp or change my emergency management plan?

