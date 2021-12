DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Holiday travel has picked up and health experts say so has COVID-19. As cases continue to rise, families getting together with loved ones say they have a plan to keep everyone safe. “There’s more precautions, we are all getting tested just so we can go into it and not really worry about [COVID] and just have fun,” Erin Cooper said. Nearly nine million Texans will be hitting the roads, the sky, or other forms of transportation this holiday season – 32% more than last year. Christian Grisales, from Dallas County Health and Human Services, says because of this, cases will...

DALLAS COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO