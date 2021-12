AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – TxDOT’s “Drive Sober. No Regrets.” campaign aims to remind Texans to find a sober ride this Holiday season through video testimonials of people who deal with the daily consequences of drunk driving. Some, like Richie Griffin from Austin, spent the holidays in court after getting behind the wheel while drunk. Stories like his are meant to show how driving under the influence can be both costly and tragic. “It is our hope that these moving, first-hand accounts will encourage all of us to make the right choice and not ever drive after drinking or doing anything that can alter our judgment,”...

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO