Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Montana High School Athlete of the Week for Dec. 13-19 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m and the winner will be announced Monday, Dec. 27. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @sblivemt.

ABSAROKEE, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO