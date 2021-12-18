Comedy with Jeff Horste

Starstruck is the comedy series of 2021 which is written by Rose meta fear and allies it is directed by Karen Maine, and starring Matafeo and Nikesh Patel with Minidriver as this special guest second series of this comedy drama was Commission before the first series arrived. Starstruck Cast. Rose...
On a recent chilly Sunday afternoon, between the brick walls of the Cherry Lane Theatre in the West Village, the comedian Alex Edelman performed “Just For Us,” his bonkers solo show that emerges as a penetrating portrait of Jewish identity in contemporary America. Presented by the celebrated comedian/monologist...
Tickets $10 at bit.ly/mtdoraimprov or at the door. This comedy show will be improvised by an incredible cast of hilarious performers. Presented by Seminole Power Sports North, our cast will entertain you with one of a kind scenes and never before heard songs to celebrate the season. We may even get you in on the fun too! Come join us for a night of laughter!
7:30pm til 10:00pm (last entry 8:00pm) GREAT LINE UP EVERY WEEK! Why not start the weekend early with comedy and HAPPY HOUR DEALS. This event occurred in December 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. GREAT LINE UP EVERY WEEK! Why not start the weekend...
A review of a Christmas theatre tradition – “Santasia – A Holiday Comedy” at the Whitefire Theatre running through December 25. The wonder that is “Santasia” is now in its 22nd year of production. It’s become a Christmas tradition for many and never, ever disappoints, with warmly familiar and absolutely hilarious holiday themed sketches, brilliant live action videos, stop action animation and some fantastic and seriously comical dance sequences that have it’s many devotees standing in the aisles!
Ever since the Vail Comedy Show moved to Bridge Street Bar in September, it has been selling out tickets to its stand-up comedy shows each month. With the popularity of the shows increasing, founder Mark Masters has decided to expand it by adding two performances in both December and January.
“Kick Black Comedy” Comedy Show (Oakland) Come laugh with us at a new weekly comedy show at the Athletic Club Oakland every Wednesday at 8 PM. Our comics have performed with Dave Chappelle, Michael Che, and others, and have been featured on HBO, Comedy Central, and Netflix. Every Wednesday...
Ridgewood NJ, the RHS Alumni Association is proud to present an evening with Andy Daly (RHS ’89) on Tuesday, December 14 from 7:30-8:30 PM on Zoom. Register here – https://www.rhsalumniassociation.org/rsvp.php. Star on the rise for former Ridgewood resident Andy Daly. MAY 23, 2014 LAST UPDATED: FRIDAY, MAY 23,...
7:30pm til 10:00pm (last entry 8:00pm) Top shelf Pro and up and coming comedians come to Vauxhall Comedy Club to test out their freshest new jokes. Brought to you by Luke, Adam and Sikisa. This event occurred in December 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links...
Looking for a laugh during this weekend?Want to maybe have a drink with a friend? A date night? Well I have a show for you!. The Bay Area’s new favorite comedy show is Comedy Night at Milk Bar. Found inside one of San Francisco’s most underground independent comedy venues, this show is the best thing to do this weekend. Comedy Night at Milk Bar is a Comedy show for humans of all kinds. The show lasts 90 minutes and has comedians from NBC, Comedy Central, and Viceland. .
Extree! Extree! Read all about it! Comedy show discusses the news of the week and improvises hilarious scenes inspired by it! News articles and videos are presented to the cast who will be seeing them for the first time. Get caught up on the latest goings on of this big...
This musician has explored the common thread connecting folk, blues, jazz, ragtime, & country forms. Since his appearance as a finalist on Season 8 of NBC’s "The Voice," Davis has been churning out an album a year & is currently touring in support of “Live From The Robin.”
7:00pm til 9:30pm (last entry 7:30pm) This event occurred in December 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. We BACK once again at The Dulcimer in snowy Chorlton with a sort-of festive stand-up comedy spectacular. This night is turning into an unmissable free event so get your sack down there, Santa.
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Big Laugh Comedy Show will feature the comedic performances of Ehsan Ahmed, Genivive Clinton, Markus Olind, Allison Wojtewcz, Alexis Grossman, and Chris Tellez.
If laughter is indeed the best medicine, it makes perfect sense for an increasing number of comedians to lead the fight against America’s societal sickness. The pens and microphones of the clever become instruments of health, not to treat the coronavirus, but the ludicrous culture of entitlement, “wokeness” and the enabling the dysfunction du jour.
Sometimes, you just have to go back to your roots. This was the exact thought process comedian and viral sensation Steve Hofstetter had when planning out his upcoming standup comedy special, “The Recipe.”. All about growing up, finding himself and deeper topics such as the grief surrounding the death...
One of my favorite comedians Jim Gaffigan has a new special ‘Comedy Monster’ out today (12.21) on Netflix. Mrs. Slick & I love him because he relatable & clean comedian (content). More info here & check out trailer below!
7:30pm til 10:00pm (last entry 8:00pm) A weekly comedy showcase brought to you by Comedians Raj Pajoora, Luke Craig, Mouch and his sausage dog Zola. A weekly comedy showcase brought to you by Comedians Raj Pajoora, Luke Craig, Mouch and his sausage dog Zola. Please note: The event information above...
Comments / 0