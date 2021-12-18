Astronomy Expert at The Library

Astronomy Club invited upper school physics and research teacher Chris Spenner to lead an astrophotography workshop last Thursday during long lunch. The workshop was the first part of a series intended to introduce different astronomy topics to club members. The club postponed their original plan to hold a solar telescope viewing workshop on Tuesday due to overcast weather, but they hope to host the event next semester.
In spite of the cold December nights, the annual Geminid meteor shower is my favorite of the year. Their numbers equal or even surpass the August Perseids, plus the bright stars of Orion and company form a wonderful backdrop. No Geminid meteors were reported before the year 1862, but ever...
In this series we are exploring the weird and wonderful world of astronomy jargon! You’ll do a little dance about today’s topic: cosmic strings!. What if I told you that there might be relics from the ancient universe roaming the cosmos? Demons from another age that could slice the Earth in two?
DAYTONA BEACH — Nancy and Lowell Lohman — and especially Lowell — have long had a long passion for stars and planets, and for that matter everything in the universe.
On Thursday, the Ormond Beach philanthropists shared the origins of that passion during the official dedication of the Nancy and Lowell Lohman Planetarium at the Museum of Arts and Sciences.
Formed this year, the Astronomy Club offers students an opportunity to delve into the far reaches of the universe by observing and chronicling the night sky as well as exploring astrophysics. The two senior co-heads, John Matters ’22 and Teddy Sunshine ’22, started the club because of their shared interest...
Get close to the stars. Visit the Astronomy Photographer of the Year exhibition at the National Maritime Museum and see the winning and shortlisted images from the 13th year of the competition. See over 100 photographs where artists captured their local skies and beyond, with images of distant stars and aurorae. Photographs featured are from all over the world.
HONOLULU (AP) — A working group tasked by the state Legislature to come up with recommendations for a new management plan for Hawaii’s tallest peak and its affiliated telescopes released the first draft of its proposal Friday. Mauna Kea is the proposed site for what would be the...
A South Carolina university professor has been credited with helping discover and photograph a bizarre planet in a distant solar system. Joe Carson, an associate professor of astronomy at the College of Charleston, was part of a team that helped discover a gas giant planet that orbits two stars in the b Centauri system, according to a study published in Nature.
Technology pioneered at the University of Hawaiʻi Institute for Astronomy will allow astronomers to peer even farther into the universe. After NASA launches the James Webb Space Telescope on a historic mission this month, scientists anticipate their first glimpses the most distant objects ever seen in the universe. Groundbreaking sensors developed and tested at the Institute for Astronomy and on Maunakea will give the telescope the ability to look deeper into space than ever before.
Stanford astronomer Bruce Macintosh was a co-author of the latest “Decadal Survey,” a once-in-a-decade report that helps set the research priorities for the astronomy and astrophysics communities. Those priorities will include the identification of other habitable Earth-like worlds and determining whether life exists elsewhere in the universe. Every...
In this series we are exploring the weird and wonderful world of astronomy jargon! You’ll feel a little odd after today’s topic: irregular galaxies!. When it comes to galaxies, there are the beautiful striking spirals, with their glowing arms stretching for tens of thousands of lightyears. There are the proud and stately ellipticals, demanding respect for their vast and ancient populations of stars.
In this series we are exploring the weird and wonderful world of astronomy jargon! You’ll get a good look at today’s topic: chromosphere!. The sun’s atmosphere has three separate layers. The innermost is called the photosphere, and that’s the region where light is released and hence what we generally think of when we envision “the sun”. The outermost layer is the corona, which despite extending to twice the width of the sun itself, is so thin and tenuous that it can only be seen during a total solar eclipse.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - It was finished years late at a cost far higher than planned, but NASA's James Webb Space Telescope due for launch next week may usher in a new era in astronomy as it gathers information on the universe's earliest stages, star formation, and whether planets beyond our solar system may be suitable for life.
An on-orbit demonstration of asteroid deflection is a key test that NASA and other agencies want to perform before it would ever be needed. DART will be the first-ever space mission to demonstrate asteroid deflection by kinetic impactor. The goal of the mission is to deflect a small asteroid moon by changing its orbit around a larger asteroid, named Didymos.
The next Science Operations workshop, SciOps 2022, will be dedicated to Artificial Intelligence (AI) for science and operations in Astronomy and will take place on 16-22 May 2022 at the ESO Headquarters in Garching bei München. Building on the success of the previous series of similar events, this ESO/ESA workshop aims to facilitate the exchange of current developments and applications of AI-enabled technologies in science operations for space- and ground-based astronomical facilities.
It's that time of year when families...
On its 36th day of lunar exploration, the Chinese rover Yutu 2 spotted something strange, what some have called a “mystery hut”. From the image that has been transmitted to Earth it looks like a perfectly cubic projection in a barren, flat landscape. Unfortunately Yutu 2 will not be able...
