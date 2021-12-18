Astronomy Expert at The Library

In this series we are exploring the weird and wonderful world of astronomy jargon! You’ll get a good look at today’s topic: chromosphere!. The sun’s atmosphere has three separate layers. The innermost is called the photosphere, and that’s the region where light is released and hence what we generally think of when we envision “the sun”. The outermost layer is the corona, which despite extending to twice the width of the sun itself, is so thin and tenuous that it can only be seen during a total solar eclipse.

ASTRONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO