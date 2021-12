PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The country is in a child care crisis, leading to thousands of kids in our area on waiting lists for day care. At the Franciscan Child Day Care Center near Whitehall, there’s nothing like the sound of children singing to make you feel the holiday spirit. But the center’s holiday show should have twice as many kids as it does. Director Sandra Merlo said, “We had almost 20 staff, and now we’re down to 13. … Now we’re down to five classrooms where we had 11, so we’ve lost half our business. We’ve had 140 at a time, and...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO