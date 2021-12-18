ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Pass bill to reform probation

By the Editorial Board
Scranton Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePost-incarceration probation is supposed to be a means to guide a...

www.thetimes-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
beavercountyradio.com

Bill Would Reform Tenant-Screening Reports in PA

PHILADELPHIA — New legislation in the state Senate would address what housing advocates say are unfair eviction records leading to residents being denied rental applications. The screening report services landlords use for personal information on prospective tenants take data from court websites to determine if there was an eviction...
HOUSE RENT
WEHT/WTVW

Kentucky introduces a bill to reform conservatorships

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – State Representative Patti Minter is introducing the CARE Act to reform guardianships and conservatorships in Kentucky and to prevent the abuse or exploitation of people who are unable to make decisions for themselves. Short for “Conservatorship Advocacy to Remove Exploitation,” the CARE Act would give greater voice to people subject to guardianships […]
KENTUCKY STATE
lowerbuckstimes.com

Warren-backed bill passes

A bipartisan bill co-authored by state Rep. Perry Warren that would extend limited liability protections to land conservation volunteers has been unanimously passed by the House of Representatives. House Bill 1694 would amend the Recreational Use of Land and Water Act to give volunteers providing services to care for, enhance,...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
NBC4 Columbus

Senate passes Constitutional Carry Bill

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)- The Ohio Statehouse Republican Senators passed SB 215, a bill allowing Ohioans legally able to own a gun to conceal their weapon without a permit. https://nbc4i.co/3IYpMiM.
COLUMBUS, OH
Washington Post

Juvenile justice advocates and police at odds over reform bill

The D.C. Council is considering legislation that would change the way police can investigate young people suspected of committing crimes, including banning consent searches of those under 18 and requiring an attorney be present for interrogations of youths that may later be used in court. Supporters of the Youth Rights...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
qchron.com

Council passes voting bill for immigrants

The Immigrant Voting Bill, also know as Intro. 1867, has passed the City Council with overwhelming support with 33 affirmative to 14 negative votes on Monday. The bill, introduced in its current iteration by City Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez (D-Manhattan), was the first one he sponsored when he joined the Council 12 years ago and he has seen it through before he leaves office due to term limits.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
@JohnLocke

Warning Against Proposed U.S. Supreme Court ‘Reforms’

Adam White of the American Enterprise Institute shares concerns about proposals from the Biden administration’s Supreme Court study commission. The Supreme Court was established for an indispensable constitutional purpose: to decide cases under the rule of law. Any attempt to understand the Court must begin from that premise. And any attempt to reform the Court for other purposes would be recklessly shortsighted. …
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Pass
lasentinel.net

Asm. Gipson Hosts Police Reform Hearing on Peace Officer Bill of Rights

This week, Assemblymember Mike A. Gipson (D-Carson), Chair of the Assembly Select Committee on Police Reform, held a hearing regarding the Peace Officer Bill of Rights (POBR). The discussion included experts in academia, a civil rights attorney whose firm represents families of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, counsel of rank and file officers, as well as police chiefs.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Axios

Police lawsuit bill may renew reform talks

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) has filed legislation advocates hope may offer an opening to resume stalled bipartisan talks over police reform. Why it matters: It would allow excessive force lawsuits against police departments, agencies and the federal government — but not individual officers, a stumbling block in earlier efforts.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pa. court weighs legislative subpoena issued as part of Senate election ‘investigation’

If the court grants the challengers’ request, the Department of State, which has election oversight, will not turn the identifying information over to the Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee, the majority-Republican panel leading the review. The post Pa. court weighs legislative subpoena issued as part of Senate election ‘investigation’ appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Sourcing Journal

House Passes Ocean Shipping Reform Act with Overwhelming Support

Industry trade groups praised the passage of the Ocean Shipping Reform Act of 2021 (OSRA21) in the House of Representatives on Wednesday. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
KRQE News 13

Proposed bill to reform handling of missing and murdered Indigenous women cases

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Attorney General is teaming up with a state lawmaker to change how cases of missing and murdered Indigenous women are handled. It’s been a problem for far too long. “There have been generations and generations of missing and murdered women in New Mexico that have gone unsolved,” said New Mexico […]
Agriculture Online

House advances cattle marketing reform bill

By large, bipartisan majorities, the House passed bills on Wednesday to introduce more transparency in cattle marketing and to keep in force a law that requires meatpackers to report purchase prices of livestock. The bills now go to the Senate for action. Representatives passed, by 411-14, HR 5609, which would...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KOLD-TV

Neither side thrilled with immigration reforms in Build Back Better bill

WASHINGTON – Buried in the $1.9 trillion Build Back Better Plan is $100 billion for immigration reform, money that critics say has no business being in the bill and that migration advocates say does not go nearly far enough. The immigration provisions, which were included in the bill House...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Former Senate candidate found dead after being sued for pulling gun on aide in cryptocurrency row

Max Linn, a former US Senate candidate from Maine known for his opposition to Covid-19 mandates, has died at the age of 62.One of his lawyers said Linn had died of an apparent heart attack on Saturday, reported Bangor Daily News. Linn ran for the US Senate in 2020 as an independent but won only 1.6 per cent of the votes in the election that eventually sent incumbent Republican Senator Susan Collins back to Washington. However, he attracted attention during the Senate campaign and debates. He famously cut up a mask on stage in protest against Covid-19 mitigation rules and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

‘Law and Order’ Republicans Vote Against Holding Mark Meadows Accountable for Defying Law, Aiding Disorder

The House of Representatives voted on Tuesday to hold Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena issued by the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The matter will now move to the Justice Department, which will decide whether to charge Trump’s former chief of staff. The more significant question, however, is to what extent the push to hold Meadows accountable will even matter as Republicans continue their work to subvert democracy. The final vote tally was 228-208, with only two Republicans, Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), voting in favor...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy