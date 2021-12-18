Pass bill to reform probation

PHILADELPHIA — New legislation in the state Senate would address what housing advocates say are unfair eviction records leading to residents being denied rental applications. The screening report services landlords use for personal information on prospective tenants take data from court websites to determine if there was an eviction...
As an entrepreneur and employer, I have learned in order to help people achieve their fullest potential you need to offer both incentives and support. For that reason, I support Senate Bill 913, legislation that would reform our state’s broken probation system and is scheduled for a vote this week in the Pennsylvania Senate.
KENTUCKY (WEHT) – State Representative Patti Minter is introducing the CARE Act to reform guardianships and conservatorships in Kentucky and to prevent the abuse or exploitation of people who are unable to make decisions for themselves. Short for “Conservatorship Advocacy to Remove Exploitation,” the CARE Act would give greater voice to people subject to guardianships […]
A bipartisan bill co-authored by state Rep. Perry Warren that would extend limited liability protections to land conservation volunteers has been unanimously passed by the House of Representatives. House Bill 1694 would amend the Recreational Use of Land and Water Act to give volunteers providing services to care for, enhance,...
The D.C. Council is considering legislation that would change the way police can investigate young people suspected of committing crimes, including banning consent searches of those under 18 and requiring an attorney be present for interrogations of youths that may later be used in court. Supporters of the Youth Rights...
The Immigrant Voting Bill, also know as Intro. 1867, has passed the City Council with overwhelming support with 33 affirmative to 14 negative votes on Monday. The bill, introduced in its current iteration by City Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez (D-Manhattan), was the first one he sponsored when he joined the Council 12 years ago and he has seen it through before he leaves office due to term limits.
Adam White of the American Enterprise Institute shares concerns about proposals from the Biden administration’s Supreme Court study commission. The Supreme Court was established for an indispensable constitutional purpose: to decide cases under the rule of law. Any attempt to understand the Court must begin from that premise. And any attempt to reform the Court for other purposes would be recklessly shortsighted. …
This week, Assemblymember Mike A. Gipson (D-Carson), Chair of the Assembly Select Committee on Police Reform, held a hearing regarding the Peace Officer Bill of Rights (POBR). The discussion included experts in academia, a civil rights attorney whose firm represents families of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, counsel of rank and file officers, as well as police chiefs.
Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) has filed legislation advocates hope may offer an opening to resume stalled bipartisan talks over police reform. Why it matters: It would allow excessive force lawsuits against police departments, agencies and the federal government — but not individual officers, a stumbling block in earlier efforts.
If the court grants the challengers’ request, the Department of State, which has election oversight, will not turn the identifying information over to the Senate Intergovernmental Operations Committee, the majority-Republican panel leading the review.
Industry trade groups praised the passage of the Ocean Shipping Reform Act of 2021 (OSRA21) in the House of Representatives on Wednesday.
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico’s Attorney General is teaming up with a state lawmaker to change how cases of missing and murdered Indigenous women are handled. It’s been a problem for far too long. “There have been generations and generations of missing and murdered women in New Mexico that have gone unsolved,” said New Mexico […]
By large, bipartisan majorities, the House passed bills on Wednesday to introduce more transparency in cattle marketing and to keep in force a law that requires meatpackers to report purchase prices of livestock. The bills now go to the Senate for action. Representatives passed, by 411-14, HR 5609, which would...
WASHINGTON — Florida Congressman Vern Buchanan announced Wednesday a series of new military training reforms were included in the final version of the House-passed defense bill, dubbed the National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA. This legislation requires the Pentagon to add more "realistic" training practices while also creating more...
WASHINGTON – Buried in the $1.9 trillion Build Back Better Plan is $100 billion for immigration reform, money that critics say has no business being in the bill and that migration advocates say does not go nearly far enough. The immigration provisions, which were included in the bill House...
TAMPA, Fla. — Barbara Cepelak found a silver lining during the pandemic. All of her son's doctor appointments turned virtual, eliminating the need for her to physically take Shaun to various specialists. Shaun, 30, lives with cerebral palsy and has been on a feeding tube and in a wheelchair...
Max Linn, a former US Senate candidate from Maine known for his opposition to Covid-19 mandates, has died at the age of 62.One of his lawyers said Linn had died of an apparent heart attack on Saturday, reported Bangor Daily News. Linn ran for the US Senate in 2020 as an independent but won only 1.6 per cent of the votes in the election that eventually sent incumbent Republican Senator Susan Collins back to Washington. However, he attracted attention during the Senate campaign and debates. He famously cut up a mask on stage in protest against Covid-19 mitigation rules and...
The House of Representatives voted on Tuesday to hold Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena issued by the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The matter will now move to the Justice Department, which will decide whether to charge Trump’s former chief of staff. The more significant question, however, is to what extent the push to hold Meadows accountable will even matter as Republicans continue their work to subvert democracy.
