Nearly half of the world's population has no broadband internet access. The sad reality is most of this population is located in Africa. According to the United Nations (UN), Sustainable Development goals, providing universal access to the internet continues to increase in importance, allowing many to access life-enhancing online services in healthcare, education and other skills necessary to reduce poverty, ensure economic growth and foster inclusion on the global market. With so many brilliant minds in Africa, many believe that the right technology can help support their education and communication with the rest of the world.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 8 DAYS AGO