Pledge to stand with Audubon to call on elected officials to listen to science and work towards climate solutions. Begun on Christmas Day of 1900, Audubon’s Christmas Bird Count (CBC) is a bird census that has been conducted every season for more than 120 years now. From the first season, the CBC was continental in scope and international in nature, with counts included from the Atlantic to Pacific coasts and in both the United States and Canada. That first season there were 25 counts conducted by 27 people; in recent years the number has grown to more than 2,600 counts and around 80,000 observers. The database that has developed is now one of the most important tools available to ornithologists and conservation scientists to study the status and ranges of species of birds of the hemisphere.

21 HOURS AGO