The Tree Board of Park Hills at its December 2 meeting approved the goal of planting 1,382 trees, one per household, in the city over the next two years. “I highly support the tree board’s goal of reforesting our beautiful city,” said Mayor Kathy Zembrodt. “We have lost so many trees over the past five years due to age, infestation and disease. I am asking each household in Park Hills to plant just one tree to further increase our quality of life, reduce energy costs and increase property values.”

PARK HILLS, KY ・ 7 DAYS AGO