ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimming & Surfing

Diving Winter Nationals: 14-Year-Old Joshua Hedberg Qualifies for Worlds

SwimInfo
 5 days ago

Diving Winter Nationals: 14-Year-Old Joshua Hedberg Qualifies for Worlds. Joshua Hedberg booked a spot in next year’s FINA World Championships on Friday at the USA Diving Winter Nationals, the 14-year-old becoming the youngest American male ever to do so. Hedberg scored 832.10 points to finish second on the...

www.swimmingworldmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
SwimInfo

Short Course World Championships Day Five: U.S., Russia Tie for Relay Gold (Men’s Live Updates)

Short Course World Championships Day Five: U.S., Russia Tie for Relay Gold (Men’s Live Updates) Day five’s finals at the Short Course World Championships kicked off with a bang as the United States and Russia tied for gold in the men’s 200 medley relay, with the U.S. group taking down the American record in the process. The men’s 50 butterfly and the 400 IM finals will also be on day five, as well as the 100 freestyle and 50 breaststroke semifinals.
SPORTS
SwimInfo

Russia and United States Tie for Gold in Men’s 200 Medley Relay; U.S. Men Lower American Record

Russia and United States Tie for Gold in Men’s 200 Medley Relay; U.S. Men Lower American Record. Prior to this week, there had never been a tie for the gold medal in a relay at the Short Course World Championships, but it has now happened twice at the 2021 edition of the meet in Abu Dhabi. Four days after the U.S. and Canadian women tied for gold in the 400 freestyle relay, the Russian Swimming Federation and the United States finished in equal marks of 1:30.51 in the men’s 200 medley relay.
SPORTS
SwimInfo

After Nine Years, Recent Disappointments, Daiya Seto Remains 400 IM Short Course World Champion

After Nine Years, Recent Disappointments, Daiya Seto Remains 400 IM Short Course World Champion. When Daiya Seto was 18, he won his first short course world title in the 400 IM. He had not been an Olympian yet, having just missed out on Japan’s squad for the London Games, but he had enough in the short course pool to pull away from Hungarian legend Laszlo Cseh and claim gold in Istanbul.
SWIMMING & SURFING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
SwimInfo

Short Course World Championships: Alessandro Miressi Wins 100 Free, Anchors Italy to Medley Relay Gold (Day Six Men’s Recap)

Short Course World Championships: Alessandro Miressi Wins 100 Free, Anchors Italy to Medley Relay Gold (Day Six Men’s Recap) On the final day of the Short Course World Championships in Abu Dhabi, Germany’s Florian Wellbrock secured a gold medal and a new world record in the men’s 1500 freestyle, and in the very next event, Italy’s Alessandro Miressi edged out American Ryan Held to win gold in the men’s 100 free. Later, Poland’s Radoslaw Kawecki came from behind to win the fourth short course world title of his career in the 200 back, and Nic Fink lowered his own American record to edge out Italy’s Nicolo Martinenghi in the 50 breast.
SWIMMING & SURFING
SwimInfo

FINA Confirms 37 Positive COVID Tests, Including 15 Athletes, at Short Course Worlds

FINA Confirms 37 Positive COVID Tests, Including 15 Athletes, at Short Course Worlds. At the conclusion of a Short Course World Championships where COVID-19 was a major factor, with numerous big-name athletes ruled out of their events because of either a positive test or a close contact, FINA revealed in a statement that “less than 40” accredited individuals had tested positive.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Diving#Pfeiffer University#Fina#American#Olympic Trials#The University Of Miami#The Indiana University#The University Of Texas#Tex#Jda#Miaf#Iisd
SwimInfo

FINA: “Fewer Than 40” Positive COVID Tests at Short Course Worlds; Many in Isolation Until After Christmas

FINA: “Fewer Than 40” Positive COVID Tests at Short Course Worlds; Many in Isolation Until After Christmas. COVID-19 made a significant impact on the Short Course World Championships this week in Abu Dhabi as numerous big-name swimmers were forced to miss events or pull out of the entire meet because of COVID-19 protocols, either a positive test or close contact with a swimmer who tested positive.
PUBLIC HEALTH
SwimInfo

Short Course World Championships Day Five: Pickrem Wins 200 IM; Yu, Curzan Set World Junior Records (Women’s Live Updates)

Short Course World Championships Day Five: Pickrem Wins 200 IM; Yu, Curzan Set World Junior Records (Women’s Live Updates) Women’s racing on the fifth evening of the FINA Short Course World Championships in Abu Dhabi kicked off with the women’s 200 IM, where Canada’s Sydney Pickrem utilized her signature breaststroke surge to move ahead of the field and secure a gold medal, while China’s Yu Yiting set a world junior record to take silver. Other events on the schedule for the women include the 50 backstroke, 100 breaststroke and 800 freestyle relay, as well as semifinal action in the 100 butterfly and 50 freestyle.
SWIMMING & SURFING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Japan
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
SwimInfo

Maggie MacNeil Crushes World Record for Short Course Worlds Gold in 50 Back

Maggie MacNeil Crushes World Record for Short Course Worlds Gold in 50 Back. Canada’s Maggie MacNeil is best known for her skills in butterfly, and she is the long course world champion and Olympic gold medalist in the 100 fly. She has even made some noise in sprint freestyle, both in college and in relays on the international stage. But she has incredible underwater dolphin kicks, and that skill translates into short course backstroke. Indeed, MacNeil showed those abilities Monday in Abu Dhabi as she stormed to gold in the women’s 50 back, and she destroyed the world record in the process.
SWIMMING & SURFING
SwimInfo

Ilya Borodin, Yu Yiting, Claire Curzan Set World Junior Records in Abu Dhabi

Ilya Borodin, Yu Yiting, Claire Curzan Set World Junior Records in Abu Dhabi. Three world junior records were set during the fifth evening of finals at the Short Course World Championships, with two of the three swimmers earning individual silver medals for their efforts while the other qualified second for her own final. The record-setters were China’s Yu Yiting in the women’s 200 IM, the USA’s Claire Curzan in the women’s 100 butterfly and Russia’s Ilya Borodin in the men’s 400 IM.
WORLD
SwimInfo

Former Swimmer Bringing Fun into SwimGirl Brand of Caps

Former Swimmer Bringing Fun into SwimGirl Brand of Caps. As a young competitive swimmer, the Mission Viejo Nadadores provided about as good an environment as Amber Theders could’ve wanted. Aesthetically, though, not so much – unless you liked blue and gold, the colors of the powerhouse club that was legendarily fastidious about staying on-brand before that was even a thing.
RETAIL
SwimInfo

Claire Curzan Lowers 100 Fly World Junior Record During Grueling Final Night at Short Course Worlds

Claire Curzan Lowers 100 Fly World Junior Record During Grueling Final Night at Short Course Worlds. The busiest swimmer during the final session of the Short Course World Championships was 17-year-old American Claire Curzan. The Cary, N.C., native had already won individual bronze in the 50 butterfly (setting an American record in the process) and three relay medals (including one gold) before she raced in four finals during the two-and-a-half-hour finals session Tuesday. She ended up with two more medals, a gold and a bronze, plus a world junior record.
CARY, NC
SwimInfo

SW Biweekly – Shaine Casas: Back On Track As A New World Champion – On Sale Now!

Non-subscribers can download this issue here – only $.99 for a limited time!. In this issue of SW Biweekly, read about Shaine Casas. Just last season, he was the talk of college swimming. He won three individual events at NCAAs to go along with his U.S. national title from 2019. But as the eyes of the swimming world turned toward the Olympics, Casas was out of the picture. After turning pro in September, things have changed, and he is now a world champion. Also featured is Ryan Held, who broke a streak of bad timing with an individual World Championships medal and a relay gold; The Texas Longhorns are looking unstoppable in the upcoming 16th Men’s National Title; Klete Keller could testify against fellow coup plotters from the Jan. 6 insurrection; Villanova’s Milly Routledge keeps “proving them wrong”; Commentary piece on why allowing Lia Thomas to compete at NCAA Championships would establish an unfair setting; Taylor Bruck details struggle with an eating disorder; Adam Peaty reflects on beginning and ending a chapter in his life; The 2021 Holiday Gift Guide; and more!
SWIMMING & SURFING
SwimInfo

Roman Jones, Samuel Quarles Verbally Commit to Cal for 2023-24

NEW COMMITS: The University of California, Berkeley has picked up two new verbal commitments for the 2023-24 season and beyond from Chatham, N.J. native Roman Jones and Samuel Quarles of Coronado, Calif. Both talented swimmers will join Rob Alexy, Nikolas Antoniou and Keaton Jones as a member of the Golden...
CORONADO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy