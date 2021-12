RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - At a Richmond grocery store, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced he is proposing to eliminate the 1.5% state grocery tax. “It’s a total of 2.5%. 1% goes to localities. We’re not touching that. The other 1.5% goes to our general fund. Some of it goes into transportation and some of it goes to education. We are far making up for whatever we’re eliminating through the grocery tax,” said Governor Ralph Northam, (D) Virginia.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO