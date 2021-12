MacGruber returned yesterday after more than a decade away, with his new series dropping on Peacock, the NBCUniversal streaming platform. An over-the-top parody of MacGyver, the series centers on a decorated veteran who faces extraordinary odds (and kills lots of bad guys) in the name of making the world a better place. The series is based on the 2010 movie of the same name, which proved popular enough that there have been sequel or TV spinoff rumors going on basically since the film was released. Forte is returning to write, executive produce, and star in the upcoming MacGruber series, reprising his role from the original film.

