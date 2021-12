A lawsuit has been filed against the Sheriff’s Office and a number of county officials in connection to an overdose death in the County Detention Center in 2020. A lawsuit filed on behalf of the family of Amber Marcotte alleges that the Sheriff’s Office and other county agencies have a “culture of lawlessness” which made it possible for employees and others associated with the jail to bring in illicit drugs. The complaint reads in part “the county and Sheriff Department’s policy of knowingly providing insufficient security and drug interdiction measures at the jail puts inmates in danger of relapse, overdose, and — as in the case of Ms. Marcotte — death.” Marcotte died from a fentanyl overdose in October of 2020 after being in the jail for a few months on suspicion of DUI.

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 8 DAYS AGO