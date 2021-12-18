ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Remember the reason for this Christmas season

Brunswick News
 5 days ago

Darwin’s “Theory of Evolution” runs out of gas at the biochemical level of life. We move from finch beaks to highly sophisticated irreducibly complex molecular machines inside every cell performing mind-blowingly complex tasks that point not to evolution but to something much more important. As we...

thebrunswicknews.com

Comments / 0

Upworthy

Gay Pastor dresses in drag to lead church service, says it 'is a theological reflection on joy'

A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
CHICAGO, IL
dallassun.com

Top Christian scholar adds popular hobby to list of sins

One of Russia's most prominent Christian scholars has warned fitness lovers that trendy yoga classes could be a gateway to spiritual and physical damage, insisting congregations must atone for having taken part in them. Alexander Dvorkin, a professor at the Russian Orthodox Church's Saint Tikhon's University, told Moscow's Znak on...
YOGA
Belief.Net

What is the Oldest Book in the Bible?

The books of the Bible were written over a period of thousands of years. The Old Testament was written hundreds, if not thousands, of years before Christ was ever born. The New Testament was completed roughly a century after Christ’s death. Between these dates, the dozens of books of the Bible were written, edited and compiled. The order in which those books were placed in the Bible, however, was not always based on their age. Older books are sandwiched between works that were written centuries later, and younger pieces may come before older books. Clearly, the Bible is not arranged in chronological order, but what would the Bible look like if it was? What would be at the end of the Good Book? In that chronological Bible, what would come first? What is the oldest book in the Bible?
RELIGION
Person
Michael Behe
Person
Jesus Christ
windsorweekly.com

The Son of Man is coming

Maybe you’ve seen the painting. It’s called “Starry Night,” and at times we’ve had a framed print of it hanging in our entry hallway at home. How might that painting connect with this week’s text in Luke 21: 25-26? For that matter, why might we begin our Advent season with that apocalyptic scripture from near the end of Jesus’ story?
RELIGION
Andrei Tapalaga

1500-Year-Old Bible States That Jesus Was Not Crucified

Bible Linked to the Gospel of Barnabas held by the Turkish government at AnkaraTurkish News. A lot of the beliefs and influences from Christianity as well as other related religions have come from bibles that have written about 2000 years ago when Jesus was alive. Bibles are the closest thing to hard proof of the existence of Jesus Christ. All the testaments that have been written sometimes do not coincide by having small differences within the text, most probably because there have been multiple authors, but never has the world seen a bible that would tell quite a different story, especiallyadmitting that Jesus was not Crucified.
Kirsty Kendall

Unicorns and the Bible - The hidden link

Unicorns are no strangers to religion. The Chinese unicorn, qilin, is mentioned in the Taoist and Buddhist mythology. How about unicorns and the Bible? Are unicorns mentioned in the Bible? This is what we are going to find out today.
The Conversation U.S.

What partnership looks like in Mormon marriages is shifting – slowly

Discussions about women in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, also known as the LDS church or Mormon church, often revolve around one question: Will they ever be ordained? Latter-day Saint women may serve as leaders of women’s or children’s organizations, but power in the church remains firmly in the hands of men. In my research on Mormonism and gender, however, I’ve studied how women’s status and leadership have noticeably increased within Latter-day Saint families since the 1980s. This change is significant, given the importance of the family in the church’s teachings. Latter-day Saints believe that families continue to be...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Fox News

The Star of Bethlehem Clues in the Bible Reveal its Origins

For centuries, both the faithful and science-based folks have wondered about the Star of Bethlehem. What was it? From where did it come? Is it a myth, a miracle, or was it natural occurring astronomical event? The Star, as told in the Gospel of Matthew, led the Magi to a little town called Bethlehem, about five miles south of Jerusalem. It was a sign in the heavens that told them a King was born, a King that would be in the line and lineage of King David. Many astronomers believed it was a conjunction of planets. German scientist Johannes Kepler believed it was the conjunction of three planets, Jupiter, Saturn and Venus. But while astronomers today use Kepler’s exact mathematical calculations to map the motion of the planets, lawyer and Star enthusiast Rick Larson has taken it many steps further, and has found the link between the Bible’s prophecies, the motion of the planets, and the signs in the sky. The heavens do indeed “declare the glory of God,” as Psalm 19 announces. In this episode of Lighthouse Faith podcast, Larson gives a synopses of his findings, which are in his film Star of Bethlehem, and his website bethlehemstar.com, which gives even more details of tying God’s message to us, to the motion of the planets.
RELIGION
The Guardian

My aunt invited everyone to a family Christmas party the day after mine. Is she being toxic?

I sent a mass invitation for our family Christmas party for Christmas Day. The next day my aunt invited everyone over to her house for our family Christmas party, the day after Christmas. I cannot find one person outside my family that thinks that wasn’t completely rude. I see this as toxic behaviour on her part and support of bad behaviour from the rest of the crew. I took a week to get some perspective and see if others thought I was being oversensitive.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TheConversationCanada

From scribe to choir to being repurposed over generations, medieval Christian chant book fragments reveal stories

Medieval chant books and the parchment they were made of were designed to last a long time — so long, that pages of them can outlast the book itself. Across medieval Europe, monks and nuns and clergy in city cathedrals sang daily chants in communal forms of timed and sung prayer still practised by some Christians today. Fragments of chant books travel across time and space, ending up at antique stores, tucked away in attics or even made into book covers. Our research collects images of these scattered and fragmented pages of chant and creates inventories of their contents,...
RELIGION
claytodayonline.com

Faith Walk: There is a Reason for this Season

Luke 2:10-11: “I bring you good news that will bring great joy to all people. The Savior—yes, the Messiah, the Lord—has been born today in Bethlehem, the city of David!” (NLT). So many images fill our minds as we think about the Christmas season. Which one...
RELIGION
southeastoutlook.org

The reason for the season of Advent

Black Friday has been different the last few years. Shelves aren’t as stocked as we’re used to, especially after the supply chain debacle. Instead of a single day of sleep-deprived consumers trampling security guards for flat screen TVs, we endure weeks and weeks of online over-marketing. While the...
RELIGION
coastalbreezenews.com

Rebooting the Reason for the Season

When I was growing up you would hardly see any Christmas displays in stores until Thanksgiving or the day after. We didn’t have the internet to flood us with emails regarding “special deals,” or to debate whether we should camp out a few days before “Black Friday” to ensure we got a special deal on something we thought we couldn’t live without. Instead, as youngsters we were excited to see the Sears or J.C. Penny catalogues arrive at the house in the fall. We would immediately start thumbing through those pages and make up our wish lists for the holiday that was months away.
FESTIVAL
Corsicana Daily Sun

Live nativity celebrates reason for season

Second Avenue Missionary Baptist Church gave guests a glimpse of what it was like in Bethlehem the night of Jesus Christ's birth with a drive-thru live nativity scene featuring real animals. Guests were welcome to drive through as many times as they liked Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights as scene...
RELIGION
Brunswick News

Do you believe in Christmas miracles?

Do you believe in Christmas miracles? The heart of Christmas is laced with the miraculous love and power of God. It all began with a most unusual birth in a little town called Bethlehem. The Gospel of Matthew states, “The birth of Jesus took this way: His mother Mary was...
RELIGION

