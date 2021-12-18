ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

A remarkable by-election outcome

Financial Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiberal Democrats thrash the Tories in the North Shropshire by-election, marking the end of a dire week for Boris Johnson. We analyse the remarkable by-election outcome. On top of the two biggest parliamentary defeats of his...

www.ft.com

The Independent

Johnson warns public to expect new curbs to control spread of Omicron

Boris Johnson has warned the public to expect new controls to curb the spread of the Omicron variant amid fears the NHS could be overwhelmed.Following a special two-hour meeting of the Cabinet the Prime Minister said they were monitoring the data “hour by hour”.However, he said the arguments for taking action were “very, very finely balanced” – indicating fresh measures were unlikely before Christmas.“Unfortunately I must say to people that we will have to reserve the possibility of taking further action to protect the public, to protect public health, to protect our NHS,” he said.“We are looking at all kinds...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Tony Blair: Calling unvaccinated people idiots was ‘undiplomatic’

Tony Blair has said he was “a little too undiplomatic” in calling people idiots if they had not yet had a Covid-19 vaccine.The former Labour prime minister appeared to row back on remarks he had made in an interview with Times Radio on Wednesday morning, as he spoke about encouraging vaccine take-up.Asked about the remark by BBC Radio 4’s PM on Wednesday night, the former Labour prime minister said: “Possibly I was a little too undiplomatic in my use of language.”Mr Blair, who since being in power has founded the non-governmental Tony Blair Institute added: “We have got...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

The government has agreed to allow the biggest superspreader event of the year to go ahead as usual

As a response to the rise of the Omicron variant, “keeping the data under constant review” is not exactly a call to arms. The prime minister and his cabinet held an emergency (virtual) cabinet meeting to discuss whether they should approve one of three packages of measures to slow the spread of the virus, reduce the jeopardy to the NHS, protect health and save lives – albeit mostly after Christmas Day. Yet they emerged with nothing.
POLITICS
The Independent

Covid news - live: UK ‘still in danger zone’, expert says as Javid insists there is clarity over restrictions

The number of people in the UK with Covid-19 last week reached its highest level in more than a year, the Office for National Statistics has revealed.Around one in 45 people in England was infected, new figures suggest, and Omicron was on the rise in all four nations.Health secretary Sajid Javid has insisted that there is “clarity” to the government’s Omicron response, after ministers were accused of dithering about post-Christmas plans. Unlike the Scottish and Welsh governments, Boris Johnson has not backed further Covid-19 restrictions, with Mr Javid saying there will be no announcement on the issue this week....
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Tory anger as Boris Johnson delays decision on further Covid restrictions

Boris Johnson has sparked fury among Tory backbenchers by putting off a decision on new Covid restrictions in the festive period.The prime minister called a meeting of cabinet today, after scientists warned that fresh curbs are needed urgently to stem the rising tide of infections with the highly contagious Omicron variant.But Downing Street sources said there were “no plans” for a press conference today to make announcements on any changes.Influential Conservative backbencher Mark Harper, the chair of the Covid Recovery Group of lockdown-sceptic backbenchers, said that the continuing uncertainty was “unacceptable” at a time when families are trying to decide...
WORLD
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: No 10 struggles to defend garden ‘party’ as poll shows Britons think PM on way out

Dominic Raab’s latest gaffe – in which he said Boris Johnson’s wine-and-cheese gathering with staff in the No 10 garden during lockdown was “after” work had finished – has left No 10 struggling to explain the controversy.The deputy PM undermined Downing Street’s defence of it as a work event by telling interviewers it was staff relaxing after “a gruelling day”.Mr Johnson’s official spokesman later attempted to explain the situation, by arguing that the PM and his staff were “discussing work”, which happened to be “in the No 10 garden”. He also said drinking alcohol was fine because it was...
POLITICS
The Independent

Jacob Rees-Mogg cleared by sleaze probe over £6m in cheap loans

Tory frontbencher Jacob Rees-Mogg has been cleared of breaking parliamentary rules over £6 million he received in cheap loans.Kathryn Stone, the independent parliamentary commissioner, announced the decision on Wednesday on parliament’s website, saying the full verdict will be published in “due course”.Last month, Ms Stone was tasked with investigating claims that the leader of the Commons had breached paragraph 14 of the MP’s Code of Conduct, which obliges politicians to declare their financial interests in an “open and frank” manner.Labour alleged the North East Somerset MP had fallen foul of this rule by not declaring millions of pounds in director’s...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Boris Johnson news: Tory polls dive as police watchdog to decide on No 10 party probe before Christmas

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is due to decide before the end of the week whether it will investigate a Green peer’s complaint about the Metropolitan Police’s handling of an alleged Downing Street party.Baroness Jones of Moulsecoomb suggested the force’s “refusal to investigate” allegations about an event held at No 10 on 18 December last year – during lockdown – could amount to “aiding and abetting a criminal offence”.In her complaint, Lady Jones also claimed commissioner Dame Cressida Dick’s refusal to look into the potentially illegal Christmas do could amount to “a conflict of interest and a...
POLITICS
Financial Times

Financial Times

If Boris Johnson is ousted, who might replace him as UK prime minister?. Gain a global perspective on the US and go beyond with curated news and analysis from 600 journalists in 50+ countries covering politics, business, innovation, trends and more.
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘able to get away with things mere mortals can’t’, David Cameron says

Boris Johnson has been “able to get away with things that mere mortals can’t”, David Cameron has claimed, as the former Conservative leader suggested the prime minister shouldn’t “bypass the media”.Mr Cameron stressed it was important for a leader to “engage and to answer questions”, claiming he had “never sought to avoid” doing “important” interviews on the Today programme and Sunday programmes.Shortly after Mr Johnson’s general election victory in 2019, the government had faced accusations of using “Trumpian” tactics for a ministerial boycott of BBC Radio 4’s Today programme while a row broke out over selective briefings.Despite No...
POLITICS
The Independent

Omicron: Has the new variant already peaked in the UK?

Boris Johnson has announced there will be no further social restrictions imposed in England before Christmas to tackle the Omicron variant of Covid9 while efusing to make similar guarantees for the New Year period.England could still see a circuit-breaker lockdown enforced next week, with the government’s scientific advisers continuing to call for new restrictions to stop the spread, a stance opposed by some senior cabinet ministers who object to further constraints on public freedom and say they are unconvinced by the current (limited) data on Omicron.Professor Stephen Reicher, a member of the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage),...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Johnson faces calls to outline Covid strategy as Wales prepares to tighten curbs

Boris Johnson has been urged to outline his post-Christmas Covid strategy, as Wales became the latest part of the UK to outline a tightening of restrictions.The Prime Minister has reassured people that no further curbs will be introduced in England before December 25, given there is not enough evidence on the severity of the Omicron variant and hospital admission to justify stricter measures.With the situation constantly being reviewed, Health Secretary Sajid Javid advised everyone to “remain cautious” while his ministerial colleague Gillian Keegan warned there is “uncertainty” around people making new year’s eve plans.Meanwhile, the latest Government figures show a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Doctors who mourned Covid victims on day of No 10 garden ‘party’ hit out at Boris Johnson

Angry medics who mourned Covid victims on the day Boris Johnson and his staff drank wine and ate cheese in the garden of Downing Street during lockdown were among those to condemn the prime minister over his alleged law-breaking.No 10 insisted that a photo published on Sunday showing Mr Johnson, wife Carrie and two aides sat around a table was a work meeting and not a social gathering.The photo was taken on 15 May when social mixing between households was legally limited to two people meeting outdoors while distanced and in-person work meetings were discouraged unless “absolutely necessary”.It has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Laura Kuenssberg to step down as BBC political editor

Laura Kuenssberg has confirmed she is stepping down as the BBC’s political editor after seven years in the job – and a blizzard of claims of bias.The journalist, who has been subjected to intense scrutiny, will leave the role next Easter to take up a senior presenting and reporting position across the corporation. Her work will encompass television, radio and online.Kuenssberg, who was raised in Glasgow, succeeded Nick Robinson as political editor in 2015, becoming the first woman to hold the position.In her time covering major events including the Brexit referendum, the government’s response to the pandemic and two...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Will Boris Johnson give a Covid announcement today?

Boris Johnson has already been forced to introduce social restrictions to combat the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus and rocketing infection numbers this month could see him forced to tighten them still further in the days after Christmas.The prime minister has already brought back mandatory mask-wearing on public transport and in shops, cinemas, theatres and places of worship, asked citizens to work from home where possible and made an NHS Covid Pass or negative lateral flow test a necessary requirement for entry to crowded venues and events involving mass gatherings.He has pledged not to introduce further measures before...
WORLD
The Independent

Nearly 130 people in hospital with Omicron variant and 14 dead, minister says

Nearly 130 people are in hospital with Omicron, while the new Covid variant’s death toll stands at 14, a health minister has said. Gillian Keegan told Sky News on Wednesday there are 129 people in hospital with the new fast-spreading “right now”. However, there are some lags in data, Gillian Keegan added, as IT issues meant figures were not updated on Tuesday by the UK Health and Security Agency. When asked whether technological issues over daily reporting had been resolved, the health minister said: “Well, look, we are getting data from all across the country from every hospital, which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vice

Boris Johnson’s ‘Ex-Lover’ Has Gone Down a QAnon-Inspired Rabbit Hole

On the 21st of October, Jennifer Arcuri hosted a livestream via the encrypted messaging app Telegram to talk about Satanists in the UK government. The American entrepreneur, who rose to prominence in the UK over an alleged affair with Prime Minister Boris Johnson when he was mayor of London, announced that she’d had “a few requests to do some conspiracy discussions.”
U.K.

