Congress & Courts

Bob Neal: The Countryman: Can the Supreme Court save us? Or itself?

Sun-Journal
 5 days ago

John Roberts, chief justice of the United States, has one of the toughest jobs in a tough town, Washington. He may believe he can save the court from itself. I’m not so sure. You might argue that he is trying to close the barn door after the horse...

www.sunjournal.com

wfxb.com

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer Pressured to Retire

One Supreme Court justice is getting pressured to retire. Top democrats across Washington would like justice Stephen Breyer to announce his retirement before the end of the court term in June. The pressure comes so they can get moving on confirmation hearings well before the mid-terms. Republicans have stated if they take control back after the mid-terms, they will not allow President Biden a new appointment to the highest court in the land. Breyer has been on the court since 1994.
CONGRESS & COURTS
arcamax.com

Editorial: Saving the supremes: Packing the Supreme Court should be off the table, but (long) term limits may well make sense

In a 288-page report as long and detailed as any Supreme Court ruling, a 34-member, bipartisan presidential commission couldn’t reach consensus on whether the nation’s highest judicial panel should grow from nine, where it’s been since 1869, to some larger number. It should’ve been easy, especially for a panel so large, to grasp: Of course having a president pack the court won’t solve any of its underlying problems.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TODAY.com

Supreme Court says challenge to Texas' ban on abortion can proceed

The Supreme Court ruled Friday that abortion providers in Texas can go ahead with their lawsuit challenging S.B. 8, the nation's most restrictive abortion law. But the court declined to block enforcement of the law while the court battle continues, so the law remains in effect. The ruling was a...
TEXAS STATE
19thnews.org

Supreme Court rules that abortion providers can sue over Texas law

Editor’s note: This article has been updated throughout. The U.S. Supreme Court will allow a legal challenge to Texas’ six-week abortion law to continue — potentially opening the door for lower courts to once again halt enforcement of the law, but also leaving open an avenue for future abortion restrictions and limiting the ruling’s impact.
TEXAS STATE
AFP

US Supreme Court refuses to block restrictive Texas abortion law

The conservative-leaning US Supreme Court refused on Friday to block a Texas law that bans most abortions after six weeks, but left the door open for abortion providers to challenge the law in lower courts. Anti-abortion groups welcomed the ruling, which did not address the constitutionality of the Texas law, while abortion rights advocates expressed concern. "Today's decision is not okay," said Amy Hagstrom Miller, president and CEO of Whole Woman's Health, which operates the Texas abortion clinics that filed suit against the law. "It is unjust, cruel, and inhumane." President Joe Biden said he was "very concerned" that the Supreme Court allowed the Texas law to stand and reiterated his commitment to abortion rights.
TEXAS STATE
The Atlantic

Biden Won Big With a Bad Hand

Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia is taking heat for sinking, at least for the moment, the Biden administration’s Build Back Better Act. But before pointing fingers, Democrats should use those fingers to count votes. The past may cast some light on the politics of narrow majorities. Republicans had...
CONGRESS & COURTS
iheart.com

Supreme Court: Lawsuits Can Be Filed Against Texas Abortion Law

Some lawsuits challenging the controversial abortion law in Texas can move forward, according to a ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court. Justices did not rule on the constitutionality of the measure that prohibits abortions after roughly six weeks of pregnancy. Critics say the law is a near-total ban on abortion...
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

U.S. Supreme Court Allows Texas to Continue to Save the Babies

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday ruled that Texas' heartbeat law will be able to continue without further outside law suits. As previously reported, on May 19, Gov. Greg Abbott signed the "fetal heartbeat" bill which banned abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected. After this the legal battle began.
TEXAS STATE
Columbian

Supreme Court hints religious schools can get tuition aid

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court appeared ready Wednesday to rule that religious schools can’t be excluded from a Maine program that offers tuition aid for private education, a decision that could ease religious organizations’ access to taxpayer money. After nearly two hours of arguments, the court’s six...
CONGRESS & COURTS
thefulcrum.us

Trust in the Supreme Court is waning. Reducing polarization can save it.

Sally, host of the podcast “You Don't Have to Yell,” is director of digital strategy at Rank the Vote, an organization dedicated to promoting ranked-choice voting nationwide. Americans expect the Supreme Court to rule objectively on the law, free of any partisan baggage. And Americans’ preferred strategy to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
ksl.com

US COVID-19 vaccine mandate revived, Supreme Court showdown looms

WILMINGTON, Del. — A U.S. appeals court on Friday reinstated a nationwide vaccine-or-testing COVID-19 mandate for large businesses, which covers 80 million American workers, prompting opponents to rush to the Supreme Court to ask it to intervene. The ruling by the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

US Supreme Court rejects appeal over press access in Wisconsin

WASHINGTON - The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from a conservative think tank over Gov. Tony Evers’ decision to exclude the group’s writers from press briefings. The justices acted without comment Monday, leaving in place lower court rulings that said the decision is legal. The John K....
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

US Supreme Court won’t end Wisconsin redistricting lawsuit

(AP) - The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected a lawsuit from Wisconsin Republicans seeking to kill a redistricting case brought by Democrats, keeping hope alive for liberals that they can seek to block GOP-drawn maps through the federal courts. The nation’s highest court on Monday denied hearing the lawsuit filed...
WISCONSIN STATE
